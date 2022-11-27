PULLMAN — Washington State’s one-year reign as Apple Cup champion came to a bitter end, and the Cougars’ 2022 regular season concluded with a thud.

Washington’s high-powered offense outclassed a typically strong Cougar defense during a 51-33 decision Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

“This one hurts,” Cougar edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said after the Huskies claimed their 11th win over WSU in the past 13 meetings, avenging a blowout loss last year in Seattle. “We’re sorry we couldn’t get that one done.”

WSU (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) had won three consecutive games before the Apple Cup. The Cougars finished their first full campaign under coach Jake Dickert seventh in the Pac-12 standings. They compiled a 4-0 record against the bottom half of the conference and went 0-5 against the Pac-12’s five best teams.

“We’ve been in a lot of different games against a lot of really good opponents,” Dickert said. “I think everyone realizes the Pac-12 might be the premier conference this year in the country. Yes, we lost to five top-20 teams, but at the end of the day, we gotta do what we need to, to get over that hump. It’s about building this roster going forward.”

The Cougars, who secured a bowl bid for the seventh consecutive full season, will learn their postseason destination Dec. 4 during a bowl selection show.

WSU will use the next few weeks to develop its young roster and celebrate its outgoing players, 13 of whom were honored Saturday during senior night — including nickel Armani Marsh and seventh-year receiver Renard Bell, who missed the game because of injuries but might have a chance to return for the Cougs’ finale next month.

“They are part of the original four seniors that came here out of high school and made it all the way through,” Dickert said, the emotion plain in his voice.

The other two WSU mainstays he was referring to are defensive tackle Christian Mejia and offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston, who sustained a season-ending injury earlier this month.

“It hurts me that those three guys couldn’t be out there for their senior night and their last game in the stadium. Those three guys, their impact they’ve had on me, they’ve had on this team and this place — to not be out there is obviously a big loss.”

Usually solid WSU defense crumbles

The Cougs had their worst defensive showing of the year. Not only that — WSU had one of its worst defensive performances of the past two decades.

UW amassed 703 yards on 67 snaps for an average of 10.5 yards per play.

Since 2000, only two opponents have totaled more yards in a game against WSU. Oregon piled up 719 yards in a 62-38 win over the Cougars in 2013. USC accumulated 745 yards during a 55-13 rout of WSU in 2005.

Over the past 22 years, the Cougs have given up more than 10.5 yards per play in just one game, allowing 11.5 ypp in a 58-37 loss to Arizona in 2017.

UW’s prolific offense sliced through a WSU defense that had been one of the Pac-12’s best for much of the season. The Cougars led the conference in scoring defense and sat in the upper half in each of the league’s defensive stat categories.

WSU had no answers for Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his star-studded receiving corps. The Cougs surrendered a season-high 485 passing yards. UW pass-catchers used double moves to shake off WSU defensive backs, and Penix often had a clean pocket to unleash deep balls.

Coug safeties were beaten over the top. Marsh’s absence was glaring. The Huskies picked on his backup — sophomore Armauni Archie, who made his first-career start. Penix went 6 of 14 for 259 yards and two long touchdowns on attempts that traveled more than 15 yards through the air.

“We went into it trying to take away some easy throws,” Dickert said. “They were making more plays (against man coverage), so we switched a little bit to zone and they kept us off-balance. I don’t care whatever zone you play, when you go 40 yards down the field, it’s going to be man-to-man.”

The Cougars couldn’t generate pressure with a four-man rush, failing to record a sack for just the second game this season, and their DBs struggled to keep pace with UW receivers down the field in one-on-one matchups.

“We obviously didn’t hit (Penix), didn’t affect him,” Dickert said. “I think he’s one of the best deep-ball passers in the country and he went out there and showed that again.”

The Huskies scored on 8 of 11 possessions and converted 11 of 13 third-down plays. They punted once — on their first drive of the game — and committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

“Not being able to get them off the field was a big issue,” Dickert said. “Besides a couple of takeaways in the second half … we just never got them off-balance.

“They had plans with the looks we were giving them. We were one step behind.”

UW came into the game with the nation’s No. 1 passing offense and a top-five total offense in the FBS. The Huskies had their most productive game of the year, and climbed to No. 2 in the country in total offense (521 yards per game).

Of course, WSU’s defensive numbers took a major hit. The Cougs fell to third in the conference in points allowed (22.4) after occupying first in that column for the past five weeks. WSU had made significant progress throughout the year in its ability to contain explosive passing offenses, but its coverage came apart at the seams in its regular-season finale. The Cougars plummeted to ninth in the conference and 113th nationally in passing defense (266.7 yards per game).

“It’s not good enough,” Dickert said. “I’m not going to let one bad performance sour all the good we’ve done (defensively). … Credit to them. They went up there and made the plays and obviously, it’s not where we want to be. It’s tough to take in this moment. We just probably haven’t played as well as a team. When the defense is rolling, we haven’t scored. When we’re scoring, we haven’t had the defense moving.”