PULLMAN — Eventually, this Washington State season will end and the Cougars will take stock of their inventory. They’ll evaluate which positions they need to improve at and which ones they’re good at, and with a full offseason to address those needs, they can return next season with a roster that might look a little different.

But this isn’t the NFL. This season, the Cougs can’t solve their issues up front by trading for new offensive linemen, just like they can’t acquire draft picks to land a different quarterback. Their roster is their roster and, after back-to-back losses to UCLA and Arizona, they have to squeeze the most out of the guys they have.

So when coach Jake Dickert took the podium Saturday night, moments after his team looked thoroughly outclassed in a 44-6 loss to Arizona, he understood that. He made this clear: The Cougs might be shuffling their personnel soon — on both sides of the ball.

“I think you open up competition at every level,” Dickert said. “It’s one of our core values. I think it’s very important. Are we playing at max capacity at every position? And what does that look like? Whether that’s offense — receiver, offensive line, tailbacks, quarterback — I mean, everything. We gotta evaluate everything. We gotta have the most competitive guys on the field possible that are giving us the best chance to win.”

In the few seconds he took to say that, Dickert did two things. One, he took ownership of the problem, saying, “What are we doing as coaches not to put our guys in better position?” Two, in not-so-subtle terms, he told everyone listening to expect different personnel to take the field next weekend at No. 9 Oregon.

Advertising

What will that look like? For a few hints, we turn to the game film and the numbers.

In this week’s slate, the two worst run-blockers in the Pac-12 belonged to Washington State: Guard Brock Dieu and tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe, who Pro Football Focus assigned grades of 42.6 and 40.0, respectively. Fa’amoe was graded the second-worst run-blocker in the country for Week 7. Six spots above them was right guard Ma’ake Fifita, who graded out at 49.8. He started Saturday’s game, but he came out after the first half as WSU shuffled its offensive line.

That’s problem No. 1 for the Cougs, whose lack of any credible running game has made their offense stale and predictable. Their offense will always be pass-first, but as teams like UCLA and Arizona expose them with a simple rush-three-and-drop-eight scheme, they have to find ways to establish a ground game. If not, they’ll keep running into the same type of defense.

So, what can they do? The answer, like Dickert said after the game, is to run the ball. But six games into the season, the Cougs have not been able to, and if they had an answer for that problem, they would have shown it by now.

Is the answer to try more young guys on the offensive line? Snaps for Rod Tialavea or Christy Nkanu? Maybe even freshman Ashton Tripp or sophomore Devin Kylany? All those guys practiced with the No. 2s in fall camp, meaning they aren’t far behind, and Tripp could maintain his redshirt.

On the defensive line, outside of star edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, WSU struggled to get any pressure. Perhaps the Cougs will turn to some of their younger pieces at that position — like true freshmen Ansel Din-Mbuh and Khalil Laufau and redshirt sophomore Jernias Tafia.

Advertising

Elsewhere on the field, the Cougs have tried to switch things up. On Saturday, they gave a starting nod to senior defensive lineman Na’im Rodman over usual starter Nusi Malani. They did the same to receiver Tsion Nunnally, who started over recovering starter Lincoln Victor. In the second half, they shifted Christian Hilborn from left tackle to left guard, inserted Esa Pole at left tackle, moved Dieu to right guard and took out Fifita.

But none of those changes seemed to affect anything in a material way.

“I think anything that’s lopsided like this,” Dickert said, “without watching the tape, we’re not putting our guys [in the best positions] and we’re not executing. Those things are on us: Our effort, our energy, our execution. Those are always things that we look at from within, and once again, it starts with me.”

The other part of the equation, a part WSU could actually change from within, involves effort. Are the Cougs getting it from their players? Are the coaches doing what they can to coax it out of them?

On that topic, Dickert said this: “I do think our guys are playing hard.”

He also said this: “I think anytime it’s this lopsided I don’t think we’re playing hard enough. I mean, that’s what you really have to see and look at it, and the tape will reveal that. I think that’s the biggest thing you can give to the team is giving them everything you got for 60 minutes, regardless of the score, and regardless of what matters. We talk about it all the time, and it’s gonna be evident more than ever when we watch this (tape). Like, what are guys doing? Are we finishing?”

Advertising

The Cougs, Dickert said, showed some of that early on, just not enough. Ahead of a matchup with top-10 Oregon, their ability to find answers — any answers — looms spectacularly large.

Cougs drop out of AP poll

The Cougars dropped out of the new AP poll thanks to their 44-6 setback, falling out of the rankings for the first time since the week of Sept. 3. They did garner 11 votes, making WSU an unofficial No. 29.

Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) continues to slide, both on the scoreboard and in the rankings. The Cougars dropped six spots after falling to UCLA last weekend, and now after losing to Arizona, they’re out entirely.

From here, WSU’s schedule only gets trickier. This week, it travels to Eugene to take on No. 9 Oregon, which will be looking to bounce back from its loss to Washington on Saturday.

The Cougars opened as an 18-point underdog in that game.