PULLMAN — Most every time he has taken the field this fall, Cameron Ward has given the country reasons to like him. Washington State’s burgeoning star has displayed creativity and elusiveness, wisdom and maturity, illustrating how much he developed over the offseason with nearly every dropback.

After No. 19 Washington State fell to UCLA on Saturday, Ward showed a different kind of maturity. He took ownership of the loss. Maybe lots of quarterbacks would do so, but after all the scrambling he did in sizzling temperatures, Ward’s comments seemed to show how much he truly wants to win.

Asked about the impact of UCLA’s pass rush on his outing, 19-for-39 passing for 197 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, Ward said this: “I don’t think it anything at all to be honest. At the end of the day, I just didn’t get the ball out. Personally, that’s why I feel like I had to scramble. … So we’re just gonna get back to that next week, get the ball out to the playmakers.”

Here, Ward is being a tad too hard on himself. In the loss, was under pressure on 18 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and in those situations, he completed 5 of 14 passes. He threw one of his interceptions while being blitzed. His left tackle, Esa Pole, received a PFF pass-blocking grade of 0.0 — allowing 10 total pressures.

Ward knows it wasn’t all on him, in all likelihood, but that didn’t stop him from accepting the entirety of the blame after the loss. There’s some truth to that, too. On several occasions, he eluded pressure and escaped out of the pocket, but he had to throw the ball away when he held on to it too long.

Advertising

That might be the next step in his development: Understanding that he can’t be Superman all the time, and his team doesn’t expect him to be. He turned in four straight weeks of superb football. He led the Cougs to two ranked wins in three weeks. Ward could hardly do wrong across this first stretch of the season.

On Saturday, he looked mortal for the first time all year. That wasn’t entirely his fault. He has a laser arm, and receivers like Josh Kelly and Kyle Williams have made incredible plays in recent weeks, but the operation falls apart if Ward has no time to throw. That became abundantly clear during Saturday’s game.

Ward knows that. But he also knows the importance of his leadership. In this case, that meant accepting a little too much responsibility after the game, particularly when it came to his two interceptions.

“Just bad decisions, I would say,” Ward said of his picks. “Not necessarily on the first one. Just left it inside. Can’t throw an out-ball inside. I threw it with touch, so that’s always gonna be a pick. The second one was just a bad ball by me, bad decision. So I take that on the chest. Those were two reasons, for sure, why we didn’t win this game.”

Here, Ward had a point. On his first interception, he had a mostly clean pocket. He took a short dropback and threw an out-route to the right side to Kelly, who was open — until UCLA DB Alex Johnson left his man when he recognized the route. Ward underthrew the pass, which gave Johnson time to leap and make the interception.

On his second pick, Ward had to elude more pressure. He danced out of the pocket, surveyed the field, didn’t see anything he liked. Then he drifted to his right and spotted running back Nakia Watson. It seemed Ward didn’t see UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who made an easy pick. The Bruins scored seconds later on offense.

Advertising

With those two plays, Ward and the Cougs’ offensive line made one thing clear: They aren’t perfect. Nobody expects them to be, especially not against a pass-rush like the Bruins’, which now ranks tops in the entire country, according to PFF.

So where does Ward go from here? He answered that one himself.

“You’ll see a different quarterback from this point forward,” Ward said. “You’ll see a different offense from this point forward. We’re going back Monday, watching the film. We’ll go watch film tomorrow. We just gonna take this one on the chin, just go play football the rest of the year.”

Ward didn’t exactly expand on what he meant by that — how different can he and his offense look six games into the year? — but across his first 1 1/2 years at Washington State, he has only improved. He’s made meaningful strides with his deep ball. He has avoided making absent-minded decisions for the most part.

The next step in Ward’s development has long been stepping up as a leader. Sometimes that means accepting too much blame. Ahead of WSU’s home matchup with Arizona next week, Ward has made that part look easy.