Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon was one of four players added to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Thursday.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell.

Gordon entered the week leading the country in passing yards (2,146), passing yards per game (429.7) and second in touchdown passes (22). The Pacifica, Calif., native was the first Cougar starting quarterback to start a season with four straight 400-yard games.

Men’s soccer

Titus Grant scored a pair of goals, helping Seattle Pacific (2-5-1, 1-2 GNAC) snap a three-game losing steak with a 5-2 win over visiting Northwest Nazarene (4-4, 0-2).

Women’s soccer

Washington scored early and never looked back, defeating visiting Arizona State 1-0. The Huskies are 3-1 in Pac-12 play and 7-3-2 overall, having yet to lose consecutive games all season. Olivia van der Jagt had the game’s only goal. The Huskies had 24 shots, just one off their season best.

Leahi Manthei and Jessie Ray scored goals to lead Seattle U (6-6-2, 2-0-1 Western Athletic Conference) to a 2-0 win over visiting Cal State Bakersfield (6-7-1, 1-2).

Volleyball

Seattle University defeated visiting Chicago State 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17 at Redhawk Center. Rachel Stark had 17 kills, nine digs and five blocks for the Redhawks (10-9, 1-4 WAC). Eve Kerschenbaum had 14 kills and 10 digs. Julia Queiroz contributed 10 kills and six blocks.

• Seattle Pacific fought back from six points behind in the deciding fifth game, but host Simon Fraser regained the advantage and won 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13. Gabby Oddo had 16 kills and 13 dig for SPU (5-10, 2-5 GNAC).