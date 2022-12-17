INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Washington State paid tribute to the late Mike Leach on Saturday during the LA Bowl.

The Cougars wore helmet decals featuring the coach’s initials. WSU senior receiver Renard Bell carried a Jolly Roger flag out of the tunnel before kickoff against Fresno State in honor of Leach, who went by the nickname “The Pirate” during a fruitful coaching career that spanned over three decades and included stops at Texas Tech (2000-09), WSU (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22).

A moment of silence was held before the game to remember Leach, who died Monday evening at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications related to a heart condition.

Bell played under Leach from 2016-19. Fifteen current Cougars played for Leach at WSU or were recruited by him to come to the Pullman school.

WSU assistants Clay McGuire and Joel Filani played for Leach at Texas Tech in the mid-2000s and worked stints under him at WSU in the 2010s. McGuire and Filani served as temporary co-offensive coordinators during the Cougars’ 29-6 loss to Fresno State at SoFi Stadium.

“There’s some guys, even in our locker room, that were recruited by coach Leach,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said after the game. “Just hearing the stories as this week has gone on — the positives, the quirky, the fun, the smart, the impact (Leach) had on our program.

“He came to Washington State not only to re-energize his career, but he re-energized the whole Cougar football program, and he laid a foundation, letting Cougs know we can win again. He started a bowl streak that we have continued, and we’re excited to do that. He’ll always be an integral part of Washington State.”

The pioneer of the Air Raid offense, Leach became well known in the football world for his offensive innovations and unique personality.

“He was the best storyteller there ever was,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said during a news conference Friday.

A football coach since 1989, Tedford knew Leach well. The two squared off in the 2004 Holiday Bowl while Leach coached Texas Tech and Tedford led Cal. The Red Raiders defeated the Golden Bears 45-31. During the week before the game, the coaches met up and shared conversations “way into the night,” Tedford said.

“He was so intelligent, always going out and doing something historical, finding something new to learn,” Tedford added. “He was such a deep guy. My prayers go out to (wife) Sharon and his kids. Just a tremendous guy. We’re going to miss him. An innovator in football, without a doubt, but just an unbelievable human being, one of a kind to be around.”