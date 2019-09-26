PULLMAN – The Cougars want to move on from their 67-63 loss to UCLA and you all do too. Granted, it’s difficult to approach the next game without revisiting the last one – what transpired to allow the Bruins a 32-point comeback and what fixes are necessary before Saturday’s game at Utah (7 p.m. PT, FS1).

In this week’s mailbag, we discuss Washington State’s morale coming out of the first loss of the season, how the depth chart looks after four weeks and what the Cougars can do to attack the Utes and get their Pac-12 season back on track.

Without being able to be at practices, what vibe or sense do you get from the team about how they feel about last weekend? Is it fuel to the CVE fire, or should we be (more) worried about going to SLC?

From everything I’ve gathered talking to players and coaches this week, the Cougars have filed the UCLA game into the proverbial waste basket and don’t ever wish to touch it again. Now, that’s easier said than done, because the team reviews film every day and many of the players do extra credit and watch more on their own. Not to mention, most of them are glued to social media and, well, some losses – err, catastrophes – are just harder to avoid than others. Family members console players after losses, friends flood their phone with text messages and classmates want to bring it up in the lecture hall the next week. So, again, the escape avenues are limited.

But, Leach’s message has been to march forward, even indicating the media do the same. When I asked the coach how the Cougars had addressed the special teams miscues that led to a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 69-yard punt return touchdown, he said “We’ve already covered everything on the past game, so I don’t have any comments on the past game.”

Then Leach advised that defensive lineman Tristan Brock, waiting his turn to talk to reporters, would not be commenting on the “past game” and none of the other Cougars would be commenting on the “past game.”

To his credit, Leach generally applies the same rules to wins as he does losses. Since I’ve covered the team, the Cougars have picked up massive home wins against No. 5 USC and No. 12 Oregon, and went on the road last year to take down No. 24 Stanford. But Leach doesn’t want his players to bask in the big wins, same as he doesn’t want them to wallow in tough losses.

You haven’t been to a Leach presser until you’ve heard the coach rattle off one of his trademark lines: “Nothing we did last week matters for this week.”

But, you’d be hard to pressed to find a football player – any athlete for that matter – that didn’t want to get right back on the field, court or track after suffering the type of embarrassment the Cougars did on Saturday. I.e. they’re probably glad the bye week arrives next week, rather than this week. Just imagine sitting on that loss for two full weeks…

Are you expecting depth chart movement?

The printed depth chart doesn’t usually change week to week, but I assume you aren’t asking about a piece of paper. I’ll also assume you aren’t asking about the offense, which put up 63 points and continues to remain pretty healthy, with the exception of “Y” receiver Brandon Arconado, who left Saturday’s game with an unspecifed injury. (No, I don’t know anything about that at the moment).

So, let’s move over to the defense. Oh, the defense…

Mike Leach did indicate change could take place during his weekly news conference: “The message is you better improve otherwise things are going to change around here, or you’ll be replaced. We may need to shuffle things around roster-wise, because we need guys out there that’ll tackle.”

I don’t foresee the Cougars making changes at either of the inside linebacker positions, at least as far as starters are conference. Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers are the starters, but who spells those two is a more interesting question. Ideally, it’s Dillon Sherman and Dominick Silvels, but both players have been absent the last two games and Silvels hasn’t appeared for the Cougars yet. That means WSU is relying on a walk-on in Hank Pladson and a true freshman in Travion Brown.

Up front, it isn’t inherently clear what the Cougars are doing, if for no other reason than because of the shuffling and rotating that usually goes on with the defensive line. At times, it can be hard to distinguish whether these are customary substitutions WSU would make regardless, or a response to the inconsistent play up front and a search for viable answers. But, the Cougars were among the national leaders in sacks last season and they’re barely cracking the top 100 as things stand now. Tristan Brock, at defensive tackle, and Cosmas Kwete, at defensive end, have emerged in the last few games, so look for both to see more run against Utah.

“We desperately need depth there,” Leach said Monday. “Then also I think if somebody can beat somebody out, they’ll certainly replace them. Like Cosmas is doing some good things and he’s explosive and he’s going to improve and he’s going to change. We just want to be there to identify when it happens, so we can get his abilities out there on the field.”

The defensive secondary is still littered with question marks, too. Should it be Derrick Langford or Armani Marsh starting opposite Marcus Strong? Where does George Hicks III fit into the picture? Can Tyrese Ross push Daniel Isom or Bryce Beekman for one of the safety positions? Will Skyler Thomas discover the form at nickelback that he did playing safety last season?

So, I’m not exactly sure how it’ll manifest just yet, but yes I would anticipate some things will look different this Saturday.

Did the USC game expose any weaknesses in Utah that the Cougars might be able to exploit?

I wrote about this some earlier in the week, but Utah employed a man coverage against the Trojans’ big, tall receivers that often left the Ute defensive backs in precarious one-on-one situations. USC quarterback Matt Fink completed 21-of-30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns and Michael Pittman Jr. caught 10 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.

The Cougars seem to be inviting the Utes to use man coverage against them this weekend. Here’s a recycled quote from Anthony Gordon earlier in the week.

“If people want to man up our receivers, they’re going to have a tough time doing it,” Gordon said. “We’re great on the outside, great on the inside. So we’re not really too worried about what they’re going to do. If they’re in man, we’ll attack them. If they’re in zone, we’re going to sit in our spots and we’re going to hit the open guy.”

We’ve seen Gordon and the receivers hit on a handful of explosive plays this season already and if the Utes resort to man coverage on Saturday, I wouldn’t be stunned to see the quarterback take his chances deep with Tay Martin, Dezmon Patmon, Rodrick Fisher and Easop Winston Jr. against undersized Utah defensive backs.

The Utes switched to a zone coverage midway through the USC game and while it worked in a few scenarios, it’s also what allowed the Trojans to connect on a 77-yard touchdown from Fink to Pittman Jr. A zone typically takes away the big plays, but the Cougars are also capable of moving with short dump-offs, slants and shovel passes.

I’m curious to see what coverage schemes the Utes go to against another Air Raid offense, and this could be a good barometer for those that think USC’s wide receivers are better than WSU’s, or those making a case for the opposite.

Will Anthony Gordon get a Heisman campaign?

Wouldn’t the prerequisite question be: Will Anthony Gordon be a Heisman Trophy contender?

It’s easy to get carried away, especially on the heels of a season like the one Gardner Minshew had in 2018 and it’s important to remember the Cougars have only had eight players in school history finish top-10 in Heisman voting. Gordon may very well follow in Minshew’s footsteps and he’s already on track to break many of the single-season records the Jacksonville Jaguars QB set last season.

Gordon’s thrown for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns through his first four starts at WSU, while Minshew had just 1,547 yards and 11 passing TDs after four games last season. Even if the Cougars don’t match the 11 wins from last season, I have no reason to believe the offense won’t be as prolific as it was in 2018, if not more so.

But, it’s far too early to determine how Gordon will fare against some of the more talented defenses in the conference, with only New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Houston and UCLA as the sample size so far. Minshew had gaudy numbers against Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington, but he was also productive against Utah, Cal and Stanford.

IF Gordon is able to string togethere a few more strong games against better opposition, we can start to consider this question. But, since we’re speaking hypothetically anyway, yes I’m sure the school would so something for Gordon, similar to what they arranged for Minshew last November.