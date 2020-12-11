Just when it seems like the season is getting started, the Washington State football team might be playing its final game Saturday against visiting California.

Then again, the Cougars might have another game in a week. Against Washington? Another Pac-12 team? And where?

Those answers must wait for the Cougars, who are in desperate need of a rebound after a 38-13 loss Sunday to USC that seemed even more lopsided than the score suggested.

The Cougars, who were playing the Trojans after two weeks off because of COVID-19 issues, have struggled for six consecutive quarters. They opened with a nice win at Oregon State, then controlled the first half against favored Oregon.

But the Ducks rolled in the second half, and WSU (1-2) was buried early against the Trojans.

“Much better than I thought it would be, to be honest with you,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich told reporters Tuesday when asked about the morale of his team. “I think we had a real honest conversation this morning. They don’t like getting embarrassed.”

If there was a positive for WSU from the loss to USC, it was that the defense allowed just three points in the second half.

“I’m proud of the way the defense kept fighting, to play that well in the second half,” Rolovich said. “The fight is a positive we have to build upon, and we have to correct the mistakes.”

Three of those mistakes were made by freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw two first-quarter interceptions that were converted to touchdowns, then fumbled on WSU’s first possession of the third quarter.

“I thought he got outside the system a little bit, and I think he knows that,” Rolovich said. “The receivers did not have their best day, which led to some hesitation, and ultimately some negative things and lack of production.”

California (1-3) is proof that a big rebound is possible. The Bears knocked off Pac-12 North favorite Oregon 21-17 last week in one of the more surprising results in this weird season.

The Bears did it with defense and ball control. The Bears ran on 47 of their 79 plays and had more than a 12-minute advantage in time of possession.

WSU sophomore offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston is confident the Cougars will rebound.

“On the flight back (from USC), we were pretty down and disappointed with the outcome,” he said. “But I know we are going to bounce back and beat Cal. I just know.”

The California defense, the strength of the team in recent years, is allowing 367 yards per game, fifth in the Pac-12.

The Cougar offense could get a boost in combating that defense if star running back Max Borghi, who returned to practice last week, can play. Borghi, who has yet to play this season because of a back injury, did not make the trip to USC.

“He’s progressing,” Rolovich said, without answering whether Borghi will play Saturday.

After that? Will there be another game?

The seniors know this doesn’t have to be their final game at Martin Stadium even if the season ends Saturday, because they are getting an extra year of eligibility.

“I’ve got a feeling a good majority of them will be coming back,” Rolovich said.