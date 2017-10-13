Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis as the Cougars battle the California Golden Bears — and the smoke from the Northern California fires — beginning at 7:30.

Despite the Northern California wildfires throwing into question the status of WSU’s game at Cal, air quality has improved and they will play tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) are coming off a 33-10 win over the Oregon Ducks in Eugene that moved them into the AP top 10 for the first time since November 2003. They’re facing a Cal squad that the No. 5 Huskies totally shut down last week, limiting the Golden Bears to 93 total yards and minus-40 on the ground. The Bears pulled quarterback Ross Bowers after taking seven sacks (and UW then tacked on one more).

But Cal brings a unique challenge for the Cougs: Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. It was his FCS Eastern Washington Eagles who upset WSU last season. But, with the reins to Cal’s offense now in his hands, Baldwin says he barely remembers last year’s Week 1 game.

