Follow live with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, commentary and more as the Cougars look to take down Stanford on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 13:30 p.m. PT and will be aired on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 AM.
Jump to: Comments » | Photos » | Highlights »
After losing two of their last three games, the No. 25 WSU Cougars (7-2, 4-2) look to bounce back vs. the No. 18 Stanford Cardinal (6-2, 5-1) Saturday in Pullman.
A win Saturday would keep the Cougars viable in the Pac-12 North race, where they currently sit in third place behind Washington and Stanford. The Cougars are 6-0 at home this season and 1-2 on the road.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Meanwhile, Stanford comes to Pullman riding a five-game winning streak, including a narrow 15-14 victory over last-place Oregon State last week. One major reason for last week’s close game? The Cardinal was without Heisman hopeful running back Bryce Love, who returns this weekend in time to face the Cougars.
Follow live with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, commentary and more as the Cougars look to take down Stanford on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 13:30 p.m. PT and will be aired on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 AM.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Top stories:
- On Senior Day, Cougars’ class of 20 won’t let Stanford spoil their Pac-12 title hopes again
- Stanford star running back Bryce Love to play against Washington State
- Overshadowed by others in the past, WSU OT Cole Madison has worked his way into the spotlight
- Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.