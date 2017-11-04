Follow live with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, commentary and more as the Cougars look to take down Stanford on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 13:30 p.m. PT and will be aired on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 AM.

Jump to: Comments » | Photos » | Highlights »

After losing two of their last three games, the No. 25 WSU Cougars (7-2, 4-2) look to bounce back vs. the No. 18 Stanford Cardinal (6-2, 5-1) Saturday in Pullman.

A win Saturday would keep the Cougars viable in the Pac-12 North race, where they currently sit in third place behind Washington and Stanford. The Cougars are 6-0 at home this season and 1-2 on the road.

Meanwhile, Stanford comes to Pullman riding a five-game winning streak, including a narrow 15-14 victory over last-place Oregon State last week. One major reason for last week’s close game? The Cardinal was without Heisman hopeful running back Bryce Love, who returns this weekend in time to face the Cougars.

Follow live with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, commentary and more as the Cougars look to take down Stanford on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 13:30 p.m. PT and will be aired on FOX (ch. 13) and 710 AM.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Top stories: