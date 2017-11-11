Follow along with us as we bring you live updates, highlights, photos and more as the Cougars look to stay in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 North.

The Cougars (8-2, 5-2) get one final test before a bye week and a matchup with the Huskies in the Apple Cup. But it will be no small feat as WSU heads to Utah to face the Utes (5-4, 2-4).

With the Huskies’ loss to Stanford, WSU now stands as the lone team in the Pac-12 North in control of its own destiny. Simply put for the Cougars, win out and win the North.

To do that, WSU will need QB Luke Falk to finish his record-shattering career with a boom, starting in his home state Saturday.

The Cougars have won consecutive matchups vs. the Utes, and the teams have a 7-7 series record.

Follow along with us as we bring you live updates, highlights, photos and more as the Cougars look to stay in the driver’s seat of the Pac-12 North. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks and heard at 710 ESPN AM.

