We're bringing you live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 15 Cougars take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

The No. 15 Cougars shook off the bitter taste of a blowout loss against Cal with a shutout win over Colorado last weekend. Now, they hit the road again to face the resurgent Arizona Wildcats, who have won their last three games.

Much of Arizona’s recent success has come from the electrifying quarterback Khalil Tate, who is undefeated since taking over the helm at QB in place of Brandon Dawkins. Tate doesn’t pass much, but he sure can run — rushing for a staggering 694 yards and seven touchdowns over his last three games. He’ll have to go up against WSU’s ‘Speed D’ — a defensive unit that ranks second in the Pac-12 in points allowed and average yards against per game.

The Cougars will look to get to eight wins for the third-straight season and match last year’s win total in the desert. Can they do it? Follow along here for live updates, highlights and analysis as WSU takes on Arizona. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and you can catch the game on Pac-12 Networks and on the air at 710 AM.

Top stories: