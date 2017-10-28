WSU quarterbacks throw for more than 600 yards, but four interceptions take their toll

TUCSON, Ariz. — Turns out, fast-rising Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate wasn’t Washington State’s only problem Saturday.

The Cougars also could hardly stop the big plays of his teammates, too.

In WSU’s 58-37 defeat against the Wildcats before 42,822 spectators at Arizona Stadium, Arizona ripped off four scoring plays of 48 yards or more — including an 82-yard run from Tate and a late 68-yard pass play from Tate to Jamie Nunley that set up another touchdown.

And offensively, where the Cougars struggled at times with both Luke Falk and Tyler Hilinski at quarterback, WSU also gave up a 66-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter when Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler picked off Hilinski over the middle and raced into the end zone. It was one of the fourth interceptions for Hilinski, who replaced an unproductive Falk.

Schooler’s interception gave Arizona a 51-30 lead with 11:11 left in the game, and all but put the contest away, even as Tay Martin took in a 49-yard touchdown pass late in the game.

The defeat dropped No. 15 WSU to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Pac-12, while Arizona improved to 6-2 and 4-1.

Tate wound up with 275 passing yards after completing 10 of 17 passes, while rushing for another 146 yards. That was about on par with his production over the previous three games, when he totaled 1,162 yards in Arizona victories over Colorado, UCLA and California.

Washington State couldn’t match Tate with Falk’s passing and with Hilinski relieving him late in the second quarter.

Falk was just 13 of 23 passing for 93 yards and while Hilinski threw for 509 yards, hitting on 45 of 61 passes.

And for every success Hilinski would have, Tate or his teammates would respond, with Tate keeping the pressure on until the end.

Early in the fourth quarter, WSU kicker Erik Powell made a career-long 56-yard field goal to pull the Cougars to 37-30 after a 51-yarder was called back because of a delay of game. But Tate then ripped off his first rushing touchdown of the game, a 49-yarder that put Arizona ahead 44-30.

Midway through the third quarter, WSU took its first lead of the game, 27-23, while driving 29 yards following a fumble by Tate. But the lead lasted all of two plays: Arizona’s J.J. Taylor ripped off a 62-yard run to reach the Cougars’ 3-yard line and then rushed in the 3-yard touchdown to help put Arizona back up by three, 30-27.

Hilinski connected on passes of 24 yards (to Tavaras Martin) and 30 (to Dezmon Patmon) to get to the Arizona 8, with Martin having returned Saturday after a one-game suspension. But Hilinski was intercepted in the end zone by Jace Whittaker and Arizona’s J.J. Taylor escaped for a 79-yard touchdown romp on the second play of the next drive.

With Falk appearing to limp but also largely ineffective in the first half, WSU coach Mike Leach inserted Hilinski for the Cougars’ last drive of the second quarter, and the move paid off immediately.

Hilinski completed 7 of 8 passes on his first possession then scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, pulling WSU to 20-14 ­— though Arizona freshman Lucas Havrisik nailed his first field goal, a 57-yard attempt, with one second left before halftime to give Arizona a 23-14 lead.

Hilinski, who threw for 240 yards while completing 25 of 33 passes after relieving Falk during WSU’s three-overtime victory over Boise State on Sept. 9, returned from halftime to throw his first interception, to Arizona’s Tony Fields II.

But that error was quickly matched by Tate, who fumbled on the second play of Arizona’s ensuing possession with WSU’s Frankie Luvo closing in.

Hilinski then hit three passes, the last an 8-yard touchdown play to Tay Martin, to cut Arizona’s lead to 23-20. The extra-point attempt by Powell failed, however, leaving Havrisik’s last-second field goal in the first half the margin in the game at that point.

But WSU took its 27-23 lead after Jahad Woods intercepted a tipped pass from Tate on the next possession. The Cougars took over at the Arizona 29 and Hilinski hit Tavaras Martin for 7- and 10-yard passes before taking it in for a 1-yard touchdown rush that helped WSU. Overall, on his first two drives between the second and third quarters, Hilinski was 13 of 16 for 142 yards passing.

Tate didn’t unleash a huge run until late in the second quarter, and it initially resulted in a touchdown. Tate raced 84 yards through some wide-open gaps in the WSU defense and skirted down the left sideline for a disputed touchdown.

While Tate tumbled along the sidelines after WSU safety Jalen Thompson pulled him down by the shoulder, Thompson rolled under Tate. Referees initially ruled Tate never contacted the ground — staying above it when he fell on Thompson. But after a review of the play, Tate’s foot was ruled out of bounds and the Wildcats had to settle for the 2-yard line — then failed to punch it in when WSU pushed them back to the 8. A 25-yard field goal from Josh Pollack then made it 20-7.

After getting hurt by Tate’s arm more than his legs early while Arizona built a 10-0 lead, WSU took advantage of a botched punt return to score its first touchdown. Kyle Sweet booted a 45-yard punt to Shun Brown, who dropped it and Tay Martin recovered it at the Arizona 25-yard line. Six short pass attempts later, the last a 1-yard completion to Isaiah Johnson-Mack, and the Cougars cut UA’s lead to 10-7.

On Arizona’s first possession, the Cougars tackled Tate for a 3-yard loss on the first play of the game, and Tate responded on the next play by flinging a 43-yard pass to Shawn Poindexter that put the Wildcats on the Cougars’ 35-yard line. With the help of a 16-yard pass to Bryce Wolma, Arizona drove to the 13 before Pollack converted a 30-yard field goal to put Arizona up 3-0.

Then, when WSU’s defense broke down during Arizona’s second drive, Tate ripped off another bomb, this time for a 48-yard touchdown pass up the middle to a wide-open Jamie Nunley.

That put Arizona up 10-0 with 9:04 left to play in the first quarter, and the trend remained the same largely for the rest of the game.