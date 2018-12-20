Moore isn’t given a star rating by any of the major recruiting services.

PULLMAN – Make it four junior college defensive backs headed to Washington State next season.

Not yet finished with the early signing period, the Cougars added one more body on Thursday, inking El Camino College transfer Shahman Moore to the 2019 recruiting class.

WSU opened the early period on Wednesday by signing 19 players — four of which were cornerbacks or safeties. Three of those four are coming to Pullman with playing experience at the junior college level.

And now so will Moore, a 5-foot-11, 154-pound cornerback who played at El Camino during the 2016 and ’17 seasons, but was not listed on the Warriors’ roster for 2018.

In 2017, Moore played in 11 games for ECC, making 26 tackles while recording three interceptions for 106 yards. He also broke up five passes.

He was named to the 2017 Southern California Football Association National Division All-Central League First Team.

As a freshman in 2016, he played in nine games and totaled 23 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Moore, born in Oakland, Calif., prepped at El Segundo High School in Southern California and earned first team all-conference honors as both a junior and senior.

Moore isn’t given a star rating by any of the major recruiting services, but he listed other offers from Liberty and UTSA, according to 247Sports.com.

The other defensive backs signed by WSU on Wednesday included cornerbacks Armauni Archie (6-1, 175; El Cerrito High), Daniel Isom (5-10, 180; Iowa Western) and Derrick Langford (6-2, 190; City College of San Francisco), and safeties Bryce Beekman (6-2, 190; Arizona Western) and Gatlin Grisso (6-0, 185; Aubrey High).