PULLMAN — Turns out, Washington State and ESPN College GameDay have not quite buried the hatchet.

Host Pat McAfee made sure of that during Saturday’s show. The crew was talking about WSU and OSU — specifically Cougars coach Jake Dickert and how he reconciled things with host Lee Corso over last weekend — when McAfee sent more digs at the Cougs.

He made a comment about WSU’s flag, Ol’ Crimson, which made its 292nd consecutive appearance on the show on Saturday, and how it even flew during the Cougs’ down years — 2011, for example, when they won just two games.

“Shut up, Washington State,” McAfee said, as his colleagues laughed alongside him. “I’m about sick of you.”

Earlier this week, Wazzu head coach Jake Dickert and former QB Ryan Leaf criticized College GameDay for turning Oregon State-Washington State into a joke.



The beef started last week before Washington State hosted Oregon State. Dickert was watching College GameDay, he said, when he thought he heard Corso call the Cougars/Beavers game “The Nobody Watches Bowl.”

Dickert took exception and after the game said:

“I would love to have a conversation with Coach Corso about the value that he sees in breaking up the premier West Coast conference. And I’d also love to have a conversation with Coach Corso about how he thinks student-athletes and mental health and flying them all over the country is a positive thing. I’m open to those conversations, because I’m fact-based on everything that we do.”

Dickert got a chance to talk with Corso following the win over the Beavers.

During his availability on Tuesday, he said he called Corso on Sunday and chatted about his comments, saying he “meant no disrespect” to Corso or the TV show. Video clips of Corso’s comments shared online opened debate on whether Corso had actually said “Nobody Wants Us Bowl,” in reference to the two being the last in the Pac-12.

“They’re tremendous for our brand and what they do for us nationally every week,” Dickert said. “It was never a comment about disrespect toward any of those people. My frustrations really still stem from, there’s a conglomerate of people that have made a lot of decisions that have been outside mostly our control. And the lack of clarity, based on the metrics and the real facts, is where my frustration really comes from.”