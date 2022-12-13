There truly was no coach quite like Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.
The third-year Mississippi State coach and former Washington State coach left an unmistakable imprint on college football in more ways than one. He helped pioneer the Air Raid offense, which revolutionized the sport.
But the eccentric and always opinionated coach left a legacy beyond the X’s and O’s. Almost anyone who met Leach came away with a story to tell and likely some unsolicited advice on marriage, kids or how to catch a Red Snapper if you find yourself in Key West, Florida.
News of Leach’s death shook the college football world, and players, coaches and media members who knew him took to social media to pay homage.
Here’s a collection of tributes:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.