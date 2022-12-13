There truly was no coach quite like Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

The third-year Mississippi State coach and former Washington State coach left an unmistakable imprint on college football in more ways than one. He helped pioneer the Air Raid offense, which revolutionized the sport.

But the eccentric and always opinionated coach left a legacy beyond the X’s and O’s. Almost anyone who met Leach came away with a story to tell and likely some unsolicited advice on marriage, kids or how to catch a Red Snapper if you find yourself in Key West, Florida.

News of Leach’s death shook the college football world, and players, coaches and media members who knew him took to social media to pay homage.

Here’s a collection of tributes:

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.



A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

For those who love college football, it’s quirkiness, unique offenses, youthful spirit are a significant part of that. Mike leach embodied so many things that make the sport fun. Even better — he shared them w so many people. He let us in. #RIPCoachLeach — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 13, 2022

RIP to the legend Mike Leach, who back in Sept. 2019 gave me some pre-child advice as only he can. @sarahtiana @richeisenshow pic.twitter.com/Hc526yyI2S — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) December 13, 2022

Heartbreaking. Don’t watch much college football but never miss a Mike Leach interview (one below is my favorite). What a legend. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ITpk28Hfsf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was so entertaining on and off the field. This is almost a Norm McDonald bit 🤣. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/SHtaV8ENUU — Corey Ryan Forrester First of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach breaking down a potential Pac-12 mascot fight.



He was one of a kind. RIP pic.twitter.com/KEp1FOnAip — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach’s wedding advice.



R.I.P. to a true king.pic.twitter.com/51ngMP31HU — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 13, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Coach. So grateful for everything you did for my family and all of college football. You were one hell of a guy to learn from, I am forever grateful for the opportunities you gave me. Forever a legend. Forever in our hearts. RIP Coach Leach🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/NxhL9Z92V6 — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) December 13, 2022

You still got this Coach Leach! You still gotta tell your stories! Especially the one about your friend and his car! And the Lugnuts🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hy3V5H6CFx — Marcellus Pippins (@PAE21) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach was the rare individual who didn’t have to say a word to be the most interesting man in the room.pic.twitter.com/NTtXayaYgd — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) December 13, 2022

Klay Thompson: “Thank you coach for all the great times. Did Cougar nation proud. RIP to the pirate.” pic.twitter.com/SAOI4la732 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022

16 years of life, lessons, laughs & love. As sad as I am, I’m incredibly thankful for everything you have done for me and my family! I love you so much coach! Praying for Sharon and the family! pic.twitter.com/ssvopPEiWh — Clay McGuire (@ClayMcGuireWSU) December 13, 2022

Absolutely crushed to hear Coach passed away.



I’m honestly in disbelief. I can’t picture a world without Mike Leach.



I will cherish the times I had with him for 8 years at WSU and the friendship we developed.



Remember to swing your sword 💕 https://t.co/iaQ8SJX73q — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) December 13, 2022

There will never be another Mike Leach, a stone cold weirdo who didn’t want to change to be more like other football coaches, and who eventually forced those football coaches to be more like him. 17 years later I think of this quote Michael Lewis got: pic.twitter.com/XgNxllJkWF — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 13, 2022