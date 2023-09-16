PULLMAN — Jake Dickert was a straggler at halftime. Washington State’s head coach jogged into the locker room behind most of his players, darting around them to sneak under the tunnel and address them halfway through their 64-21 win over Northern Colorado.

Nobody in crimson and gray was in too much of a rush on Saturday afternoon. The Cougs didn’t need to be. Cameron Ward completed 20 of 26 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns, receiver Lincoln Victor hauled in two of those scores and thanks to an explosive first half, Washington State cruised to their third win of the season.

There might have been no better way for No. 23 WSU to kick off Pac-12 play, which begins next week when No. 16 Oregon State comes to Pullman for a prime-time game on Fox.

To beat the winless FCS Bears, the Cougs (3-0) unleashed it all in the first quarter, leaping ahead 22-0 with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. In the second, Ward completed touchdown passes to Josh Kelly and Victor. Watson sandwiched a touchdown rush between those scoring plays. With that, the Cougars entered halftime up 43-7, and it was time for the backups to play.

So many Cougs got involved you might think Dickert was trying to set a record. All told, 12 WSU players caught passes, from Victor to Tsion Nunnally to Watson, who exited in the first half and did not return to the sideline.

While he was in the game, Watson recorded his best game of the season, carding nine carries for 41 yards and one touchdown, a 6-yard run that’s the Cougars’ longest rushing score of the season by a running back. Still, WSU’s top rushing honors went to walk-on Dylan Paine, who entered when the game was out of reach and posted seven carries for 81 yards, including a 52-yarder, helping his team finish with 235 rushing yards.

Still, some of this Washington State win is best told by the numbers. The Cougs outgained the Bears 720-347. Ward and Mateer, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, helped WSU register 479 passing yards.

Several Cougs scored for the first time in their WSU careers. That included Nunnally, who hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Mateer in the third frame; Paine, who scored from one yard out and receiver Josh Meredith, who reeled in a 15-yard touchdown reception, also from Mateer.