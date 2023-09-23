PULLMAN — At some point when the play ended, Jake Dickert ran out of words. Cameron Ward had just scrambled and thrown a touchdown, pushing Washington State’s lead to two scores over Oregon State.

So as Ward came to the sideline, Dickert could only look down and smile. The Cougs were in control. In their 38-35 win over the Beavers, they never let go. For that they could thank their quarterback, who played the game of his life in the biggest spot of his life.

Ward completed 28 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He lost a fumble, but for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, he did not throw an interception.

Ward wowed with his athleticism and impressed with his creativity, as he led the Cougars to their second win over a ranked opponent in three weeks. Wide receiver Josh Kelly hauled in two one-handed catches en route to eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Williams caught seven passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Even Washington State’s rushing attack, for the first three weeks of the season a concern for the Cougars, helped along the way. Running back Nakia Watson totaled eight carries for 46 yards, including two of his longest runs of the season, and scatback Jaylen Jenkins worked his way around a costly fumble with five carries for 28 yards.

That helped Washington State win one of the more fascinating matchups in the sport this week. The last two teams in the Pac-12, trying to show the nation they belong in a power conference, in a prime-time slot broadcast.

The only drama came late in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-goal from the Beavers’ 2, Ward’s pass to Kelly fell incomplete. Oregon State followed with a long drive to the WSU 5, where on fourth down, Uiagalelei completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Velling. That sliced WSU’s lead to 38-35 with 1:12 to play.

The Beavers tried an onside kick. After a WSU bobble, the Cougars came out of a scrum with the ball and kneeled out the game.

Otherwise, so in-tune was the Cougs’ offense that offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle seemed to toy with the Beavers’ defense. On one occasion, he inserted backup quarterback John Mateer to take a shotgun snap. Mateer handed it off to Ward, who turned around and found Mateer for a 9-yard completion. Later in the game, to sustain a drive that ended in a touchdown, punter Nick Haberer faked a punt and lofted it to tight end Billy Riviere III for a first down.

The highlights started early. On the second play from scrimmage, Ward loaded up and threw a deep pass to Williams, who caught it in stride for a 63-yard touchdown. Later in the quarter, Ward lobbed it over the middle for Kelly, who used one hand to pin the ball to his body, an impressive one-handed catch.

On the first play of the second quarter, Ward hit a short completion to Kelly, who shook off several tackles, utilized a spin move that forced three Beavers to collide with each other and bolted 44 yards for a touchdown.

There were more plays that might lead off SportsCenter. Late in the third quarter, Ward dropped back and lofted it up to the end zone for Kelly, and before the Oregon State defensive back could get his head turned around, Kelly hauled it in — again with one hand. That pushed the Cougars’ lead to 35-14.

Except the Beavers kept things interesting. They followed that score with one of their own, a 26-yard rush from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who burst up the middle on fourth down. The Cougars responded with a 44-yard field goal from kicker Dean Janikowski, giving his team a 38-21 lead, only for OSU to answer with a 4-yard touchdown rush from running back Deshaun Fenwick.

WSU won without top receiver Lincoln Victor, who left in the first quarter. Holding an extra point, an OSU player appeared to step on Victor’s foot. Later in the game, Victor reemerged on crutches, no shoe on his left foot.

BOX SCORE