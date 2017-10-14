Ross Bowers executed a similar acrobatic touchdown run in Bothell High's championship winning game against Chiawana during his senior year in 2014.

BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal quarterback Ross Bowers punctuated the Golden Bears’ 37-3 upset win over No. 8 Washington State with an acrobatic front flip into the end zone in the fourth quarter that went down as a 7-yard touchdown rush.

Here’s the best part – that wasn’t the first time Bowers, a Bothell High alum, has scored a touchdown on flip into the end zone.

He executed almost the exact same move in Bothell’s 24-14 win over Chiawana in the 4A state championship game during his senior year of high school.

“I didn’t have time to think at that moment, but after, for sure, [I thought about the flip in the state championship game],” Bowers said. “You just never thought you’d do that twice in a lifetime. I was just happy that it put us up four possessions. That puts a lot of pressure on the Washington State offense and special teams to make a big play. I was fired up that we could end the drive the way we did – with a touchdown.”

Bowers isn’t your average athletic quarterback though. His mother is former UW gymnastics coach Joanne Bowers, so Ross got plenty of gymnastics instruction growing up.

“My mom did say to me after the game, ‘Why didn’t you do a double?’” Bowers said. “It was like déjà vu.”

Cal coach Justin Wilcox didn’t admonish Bowers for what was in some ways a risky play.

“We executed really well and got a touchdown out of it,” Wilcox said. “Ross’ play – that’s him. That’s Ross. You just want to hug him because he plays with guts and I appreciate that about Ross. You love that about a guy willing to do anything to get in the end zone.”

Bowers finished 21 of 38 for 259 passing yards, with one passing touchdown and his rushing score.

“I thought he played gritty,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “He hung in there. Didn’t throw the ball perfect every time, or consistently, but hung in there and kept battling in a fashion we didn’t.”

This was in Berkeley, so of course there was an in-game protest

Cal’s scoring drive before the end of the first half was interrupted by a woman who ran onto the field and sat down around the 5-yard line holding a stuffed pink pig.

A metaphor for the Cougar offense tonight? Cougar o-line in pass pro for her? pic.twitter.com/HnfVTCWA5w — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) October 14, 2017

The woman, Cal junior Cassandra King, was dragged off the field by security. In a news release put out later Friday night, Direct Action Everywhere, a network of animal rights activists, said King’s actions during the WSU-Cal game were aimed at “raising awareness about the plight of animals tortured by abusive industries” and called for Berkeley to become the first city in the U.S. to pass an “animal bill of rights.”

