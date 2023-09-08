PULLMAN — There’s a road in Pullman, a street named Terre View that sits just outside Washington State’s campus, that explains the excitement around the Cougars’ home matchup with No. 19 Wisconsin better than any one soul could.

During the week, scores of fans packed into RVs and road-tripped to the Palouse for this game. Except until Thursday night arrived and they got the green light to move to the parking lot across from Martin Stadium, the site of Saturday’s prime-time clash, they had to line up their RVs along the street — along Terre View.

So as the week unfolded, as Monday turned to Tuesday and as Tuesday turned to Wednesday, the RVs started to pile onto the street like moths to a flame. First it was two RVs, then four, then eight, then 16 or 20. Driving along the street was a little like driving bumper cars at the amusement park.

How else to explain the magnitude of WSU’s meeting with No. 19 Wisconsin, the first nonconference Power Five team to visit Pullman in 25 years, and just the second ever?

“I know this,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “Once you get to that Thursday and a lot of the install work is done, the RVs start coming to town, the traffic starts to pile up a little bit. You start to feel that energy. Obviously Friday, you can just feel it, the fans starting on the field at night. It’s starting to really build. We stay in our little bubble sometimes, but you can feel it.”

Advertising

For Washington State, there may be no way to overstate the gravity of this game. The list of superlatives goes on for miles — first nonconference Power Five team to visit Pullman since 1998, first WSU game on ABC since 2004, first everything — but it all fits against the bigger backdrop, the reality that this might never happen again in Pullman.

That’s because Washington State will play this game without a conference home for next season — and beyond. The Pac-12 as we know it has crumbled, and even on Friday, as WSU and Oregon State filed a temporary restraining order against conference commissioner George Kliavkoff to determine the conference’s assets, it’s clear these types of opportunities do not come the Cougs’ way very often.

“We consistently rate on TV. That’s been proven over and over,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said. “Saturday night is another opportunity to remind everybody we’re a national brand.”

The challenging part for Washington State is that another national brand will be at Martin Stadium at 4:30 p.m. too.

That’s No. 19 Wisconsin, the team with an electric running-back tandem of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, a new-look club with a new head coach in Luke Fickell, whose squad includes the kinds of weapons that make this prime-time tilt one to remember.

Advertising

What will Washington State have to do to recall it fondly? That’s a loaded question. It might start on defense, where the Cougars will need to find ways to contain Allen, like they did to upset Wisconsin last season in Madison. This season, the Badgers have also gotten a boost from Mellusi, a speedster who scorched Buffalo for 157 rushing yards in last week’s victory.

Matching up with those two will be Washington State’s defensive line — edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, interior linemen David Gusta and Nusi Malani — and its linebacker corps, which will include Devin Richardson, Kyle Thornton and redshirt freshman Buddah Al-Uqdah.

How well they contain Allen and Melllusi might swing this one. That’s the thing, though: On that front, the Cougs can’t defend the Badgers like they did last fall. That’s because new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has installed an Air Raid offense, lining up in formations with three and four wide receivers, forcing defenses to spread out and honor the pass.

In turn, that has dispersed opponents’ boxes and paved the way for Allen and Mellusi, who combined for a shade under 300 yards last week. So Washington State’s challenge, among others, will be to find a way to do both — to bottle up the run and contain the pass.

“It’s a lot more similar to something like our offense,” Stone said. “They have the ability to run the ball, but they also have the ability to pass it. So it’s really just fundamentally playing our game, and trusting our keys and trusting our technique to help us eliminate them in space and things like that.”

On offense, Washington State will need quarterback Cameron Ward to look like the version that took the field last week in Colorado — and maybe even better. A week ago, he completed 37 of 49 passes for 451 yards and three scores, and if not for two fumbles, he might have put together one of the best single performances in the country that week.

Advertising

What the Cougs really need is to find a balance on offense. In that 50-24 win over Colorado State last week, WSU running backs Nakia Watson (a Wisconsin transfer) and Jaylen Jenkins combined for 14 carries and 26 yards. The Cougs’ leading rusher was Ward, who registered 40 yards on 13 carries, and athletic as he is, WSU does not want him to be the team’s leading rusher.

“I really don’t,” Dickert said, “ever again.”

That much might be in the hands of WSU’s offensive line, which cycled through seven different players in Week 1. Center Konner Gomness and left tackle Esa Pole were about the only staples. The rest — Ma’ake Fifita, Christian Hilborn, Brock Dieu, Fa’alili Fa’amoe and Christy Nkanu — all shuffled around as coaches tinkered with different combinations as the game wore on.

Expect WSU to deploy the same strategy on Saturday. Expect, too, for this game to feel unlike any other in recent Martin Stadium memory. That’s the opportunity that awaits the Cougars.

“There’s a unique environment and climate here in Pullman on a game day Saturday that arguably no one else in the country has,” Chun said. “It’s just another opportunity to showcase that on a national stage.”