Over the years, we've seen what Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez's teams can do when they have elite quarterbacks at the helm. With Wildcats sophomore Khalil Tate dominating Pac-12 defenses, what will WSU have to do to stop him?

Some players practice well but never quite transfer that practice form into games.

Then there’s Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, the diametric opposite of a practice player.

“He gets in the open field and, gosh, I didn’t know he was that fast myself. He’s run faster in games than we’ve seen him at any time,” said Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, whose Wildcats (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) host 15th-ranked Washington State (7-1, 4-1) this Saturday.

Tate started the year hampered by injuries and was limited in practice until the week leading uo to the Colorado game, when starting quarterback Brandon Dawkins was injured on the first drive, and Tate was called to action.

From the looks of things, the sophomore won’t relinquish the starting job anytime soon.

Tate ran circles around the Buffs’ defense, racking up 327 rushing yards and four rushing scores. He followed up with 230 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns against UCLA, and reeled off another 137 yards and a rushing score against Cal.

He also completed an average of 75.6 passes and threw four touchdowns to give Arizona a perfect 3-0 record in October.

Tate is the latest star to come out of Rodriguez’s unique run-based spread that has produced some unstoppable dual-threat quarterbacks over the years.

“When Coach Rod has elite quarterback play, you’ve seen what he can do in his scheme,” said WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

In the late 2000s, Rodriguez built his West Virginia offense around quarterback Patrick White, who finished his college career with 4,480 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns, and 6,051 passing yards and 56 passing scores.

White set the NCAA rushing record for quarterbacks in 2008, and it wasn’t broken until Rodriguez’s next great dual threat quarterback showed up: Denard Robinson played for Rodriguez at Michigan and ended his college career with 4,495 rushing yards in 2012.

He held the NCAA quarterback rushing record under Navy’s Keenan Reynolds broke it with 4,559 career yards in 2015.

Could Tate be the next Rodriguez quarterback to reclaim the NCAA career rushing title? It’s too early to say, but initial returns look promising.

“What makes him hard to defend is the combination of speed, quickness, elusiveness, toughness, and then still having the ability to throw the football,” said UCLA coach Jim Mora, whose team lost 47-30 to Arizona. “It’s like defending the Wildcat all day with a guy that can also throw the ball effectively. It makes it hard to play defense.”

Rodriguez says Tate’s skillset is similar to White and Robinson’s with a couple of notable differences: “Khalil is probably a bit bigger, and Khalil can make all the throws.”

At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Tate weighs about 20 pounds more than White and Robinson did in college, and that makes him tougher to tackle.

“I don’t know that we underestimated him,” Mora said. “I think he’s just really something special.”

Tate turned 19 on Monday, and for his birthday present, won the distinction of being the first player since USC quarterback Rodney Peete in 1988 to earn the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award three consecutive times.

He presents the biggest rushing challenge the Cougars’ defense has faced to date.

“Tate can flat out run. He’s got good command, he’s been in a position of complete control the last three weeks, he’s playing confident – as he should – and running away from people,” Grinch said.

To train his defense to contain Arizona’s electric playmaker, Grinch installed some athletic skill players at scout team quarterback this week.

Speedy freshman receiver Travell Harris, who set Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) High’s 100m school record in his junior year, former Lake Stevens standout Riley Krenz, and Kainoa Wilson, a baseball, football and track star from Nanakuli, Hawaii, took turns modeling Tate for the defense.

“The profile had to be speed and quickness and a willingness to get hit,” Grinch said. “That’s why you mention three (scout QB) names instead of one. There’s no way you can simulate it. That’s part of the challenge that’s not brought up enough – trying to simulate what an individual like him can do.

“That’s difficult, and I go back to when I was at Missouri and we had to prep for Johnny Manziel. You can’t. But in the same token, you don’t throw your hands up and accept it.”

WSU is coming off a game in which it successfully neutralized a running threat – Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay only managed 3.4 yards per carry and 98 yards on 29 rush attempts – and Grinch says that gives his defense confidence to build on going into Saturday’s challenge in the desert.

But defending a running quarterback is a little different from stopping an elite tailback.

“When you’re defending quarterback run, you’re defending 11 people. There’s no extras,” Grinch said. “It still comes down to having great gap integrity, making sure you have good leverage of the football—if you’re on the right side of the ball carrier, stay on the right side of the ball carrier.”

In the 27 years since Rodriguez first developed his zone read-based running spread, he’s seen just about everything defensive coordinators can throw at, but Grinch’s speed-and-disguise-based scheme will present its own challenges for his young quarterback, he says.

“They’re very aggressive. They do a good job and every one of them can run,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just extremely impressed by how sound they are. … They’re playing great football right now on defense and really dominating some folks.

“Washington State does as good a job as anybody with their movements and stemming. They show one thing but play another thing, so you’ve got to be real disciplined up front, and certainly the quarterback’s eyes have to be in the right spot, or they can make you look ugly. A guy can come free and get you for a tackle-for-loss.”

Now that the secret is out on Tate, Rodriguez knows he needs to develop the other components of the offense.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got to be able to execute different facets of our offense, whether it’s in the pass game or play action game or different runs we have in our package, because we know he’s gonna get a lot more attention now,” Rodriguez said.