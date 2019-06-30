SPOKANE — Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was arrested by Spokane Police Sunday evening on suspicion of domestic violence.

Rypien was arrested on a fourth-degree assault. According to KHQ TV, which arrived at the same time as officers, Rypien, 56, was seen standing near the Washington Trust Bank in north Spokane while his wife was laying on the grass. She was evaluated, but did not need medical treatment.

Rypien was handcuffed at the scene and put in the back of a police car, according to KHQ video. He was processed at the Spokane County Jail at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night and awaits his first appearance Monday.

Rypien announced last year he believes he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, caused by repeated concussions while playing in the NFL. He believes this condition has caused him to have erratic and violent behavior as well as depression.

In an interview last year, he acknowledged that he was involved in a domestic violence incident in November 2017. His wife was arrested, but he and his wife indicated that he was the party most at fault.