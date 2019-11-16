PULLMAN – Anthony Gordon set the program’s season touchdown record, Max Borghi ran for 111 yards and Washington State defeated Stanford 49-22 on Saturday at Martin Stadium.

Gordon found Borghi from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter for his 39th touchdown pass this season, surpassing the record of 38 that was held by Gardner Minshew (2018) and Luke Falk (2016 and ’15).

Borghi went over 100 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. He added a 4-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter and now has 12 touchdowns this season.

The Cougars took a 22-14 halftime lead and expanded on it with a Blake Mazza field goal midway through the third quarter. The Cardinal answered, though, with a touchdown and two-point conversion to shrink Washington State’s lead to 25-22 with 4:18 left in the third.

But the Cougars scored the next 24 points to close out the game.

WSU senior Easop Winston Jr. caught a game-high 11 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Brandon Arconado had nine catches for 148 yards and a score.

Cardinal junior quarterback Davis Mills threw for 494 yards and three touchdowns on 32 of 48 attempts, but he was also intercepted twice – by Skyler Thomas and Jahad Woods – and was sacked twice.

Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) will host Oregon State next weekend before closing out the year at Washington. Stanford (4-6, 3-5) hosts Cal to close out its Pac-12 slate next week.