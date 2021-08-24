With less than two weeks until the regular season, Washington State will begin to focus on two quarterbacks as the Cougars inch closer to selecting a starter for the Sept. 4 opener against Utah State.

On Tuesday, second-year coach Nick Rolovich told reporters the team had narrowed the QB battle down to two players, returning starter Jayden de Laura and graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano, with 12 days until the Utah State game.

Before this week, returning backup Cammon Cooper had also been part of the QB competition and walk-on Victor Gabalis was consistently taking snaps with the first team offense during the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods.

Rolovich detailed what de Laura and Guarantano did to set themselves apart after Tuesday’s practice in Pullman.

“I think the consistency that Jarrett showed. In grading, he was pretty steady the whole time,” Rolovich said. “Jayden can make some fantastic plays. … If we can do all high-level plays, we’ll be better.”

The Cougars held a scrimmage on Saturday that focused heavily on game situations. In it, Guarantano was 8 of 15 for 99 yards while de Laura was 8 of 9 for 30 yards. Cooper was 3 of 7 for just five yards and nearly threw two interceptions.

“They both performed well with the pressure, leading people in the scrimmage Saturday,” Rolovich said of de Laura and Guarantano.

De Laura started in all four games for the Cougars in 2020 with mixed results. Guarantano played 41 games in his four seasons at the University of Tennessee and started in 32 of them. The New Jersey native lost his starting spot midway through the 2020 season and entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19, 2020, before committing to WSU in January.

