WSU had some nice surprises on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. But the absence of running back Max Borghi from the Cougars' signee list overshadowed what was otherwise a solid haul for the Cougars.

The inaugural early signing period for Division I football recruits opened with a bang for Washington State when linebacker Kendrick Catis, originally an Arizona State recruit, surprisingly signed with the Cougars and was the first player to send in his NLI.

More good news followed as the highly-recruited four-star Lehi (Utah) quarterback Cammon Cooper followed through on his commitment and signed with the Cougars as expected, and Cathedral (Calif.) safety Halid Djibril picked WSU over Oregon State and Utah in a signing day ceremony.

WSU also inked East Valley (Spokane) High four-star receiver Rodrick Fisher mid-afternoon to sign two four-star recruits in the same class for the first time in Mike Leach’s six years at WSU.

“I’m very proud of this signing class,” Leach said in his Signing Day news conference. “This is the biggest portion of what’s the best signing class we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

By the day’s end, WSU had added 18 recruits to a signing class that the Cougars expect will hit the full allotment of 25 by National Signing Day on Feb. 7. But the Cougars’ success was overshadowed by the absence of one, very important member of this recruiting class: versatile Pomona (Colo.) running back Max Borghi, who’s seen as the next coming of Christian McCaffrey.

Borghi was originally commited to Colorado, but in June, WSU got him to flip. He visited Pullman with his family this fall, loved what he saw, and remained firmly committed to WSU … until Stanford came calling in mid-November.

Stanford which helped McCaffrey – also a Colorado native – hone his talents, was said to be Borghi’s dream school. So an offer from Stanford complicated his situation with WSU immensely.

“It’s a tough decision,” said Pomona football coach Jay Madden. “He loves WSU, but Stanford is hard to say no to.”

What Borghi does now is anyone’s guess, but he isn’t expected to sign until February.

Leach is not allowed to comment on recruits who have not signed, but in response to a general question, he said, “We’ll recruit a running back. We’re looking for one running back.”

Borghi’s absence aside, this appears to be WSU’s best recruiting class in more than a decade. Despite Leach’s reported dalliance with Tennessee a few weeks ago, and the ongoing rumors about other schools expressing interest in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, WSU managed to keep this recruiting class mostly intact.

“I didn’t find it to be much of a problem,” Leach said. “This class, I’m sure, would be different if it was a problem. Football is a dynamic game, coaches come and go. But I’ve been (in the Pac-12) second-longest of everybody who’s hear, and I think that’s pretty good and is a tough act to follow. We’re excited about this class and everyone that’s here.”

The Cougars’ 2018 class ranks fifth in the Pac-12 and 38th nationally, per 247Sports.com and features eight offensive players, nine defensive players and one very intriguing athlete.

That, would be Junipero Serra’s Patrick Nunn, who played receiver and safety in high school, but is athletic enough to rush the passer too.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” said WSU running backs coach Jim Mastro, who recruited Nunn. “There’s so many things he can do. … To me, he’s the steal of this class.”

Leach said Nunn (6-3, 206 pounds) will likely start out on defense and could play either linebacker or safety.

The crown jewel of the class is Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound Elite 11 quarterback who capped off an illustrious career at Lehi High with a state football championship, and who leapfrogged Luke Falk in several categories in the Utah prep record book in the process.

“When we first started recruiting him, he didn’t have a lot of attention, but as time went on, he became one of the most decorated quarterbacks in America,” Leach said. “From the beginning, we thought Cooper could play because besides the fact that he’s a statuesque quarterback, he’s fast. He runs the 200m.”

Cooper is ranked the 14th-best pro style quarterback nationally by 247Sports.com, and he’s certainly won over his future head coach. Leach called him “the best quarterback in the country this year.”

Cooper, Catis, Fisher and defensive tackle J. Pono Lolohea will all enroll at WSU in January and join the Cougars for spring ball.

Lolohea and Crenshaw High’s Ahmir Crowder filled what was arguably WSU’s biggest need this year – defensive tackle.

With Daniel Ekuale and Garrett McBroom graduating, and Hercules Mata’afa deciding whether to leave school early for the NFL, WSU desperately needed to shore up its depth on the defensive tackle position.

Lolohea (6-3, 310 pounds) hails from Mata’afa’s hometown of Lahaina, Hawaii, but spent the last two years at L.A. Valley College and Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College. He joins the Cougars as a junior.

Crowder (6-3, 280) played his high school ball at Crenshaw in Los Angeles, with current WSU defensive end Derek Moore. He’s big and explosive, and, could compete right away for playing time.

“I don’t want to crown this guy just yet, but his get-off is as good as Hercules Mata’afa’s,” said Cougar football analyst and former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser. “He’s got great hands, long arms and strong hands.”

WSU’s 18 signees hailed from eight states, with two from Washington – Fisher and Woodinville OT Cade Beresford – nine from California, two from Texas, and one each, from Hawaii, Florida, Utah, Oregon and Michigan.