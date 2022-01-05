PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense fielded a capable product on a weekly basis throughout its resurgent season.

The Cougars were sometimes exceptional on that side of the ball, and seldom worse than competent. In their finale, they played well enough.

WSU (7-6) knuckled down on defense in a 24-21 Sun Bowl loss Friday to Central Michigan in El Paso, Texas, putting forth a consistent effort to keep its severely shorthanded offense within striking distance.

New defensive coordinator Brian Ward assumes control of a unit that set a foundation for success this year – a breakthrough built on swarming effort, turnovers and resilient attitude.

Several returning catalysts will ease Ward’s transition in 2022 in the first full season of the Jake Dickert era at WSU. The Cougars need to retool at linebacker and safety, but they’re equipped otherwise.

In the second of our two position-by-position breakdowns, we’ll examine WSU’s defense and special teams.

Edges secure

It appears WSU will bring back its entire crew of effective edge rushers – a group that emerged in 2021 as one of the team’s deepest and most productive.

Ron Stone Jr. had a nose for the ball all season and pulled in first-team All-Pac-12 accolades. On the other end, junior Brennan Jackson demonstrated a similarly spirited playing style.

Young backups Quinn Roff, a walk-on from California, and Andrew Edson, a powerful rookie from Snoqualmie, Washington, showed signs of bright futures. Fifth-year senior Willie Taylor III wasn’t honored on senior night, an indication that he’ll perhaps return.

Six defensive tackles, all of them upperclassmen, have seen time this year in the Cougars’ rotation. There’s a chance that all of them are on the roster again in 2022.

WSU also signed an experienced 6-foot-6, 275-pound Virginia transfer last week in Nusi Malani.

Second-year assistant A.J. Cooper will reassume his duties next season as edge coach only. He has mentored the entire D-line since mid-October, when D-tackles coach Ricky Logo was fired along with three other Cougar assistants and coach Nick Rolovich.

The Cougars have hired veteran Wyoming assistant Pete Kaligis to mentor their DTs going forward. The interior of the Cowboys’ defensive line was always stout in the ground game under Kaligis, who’ll be tasked with developing the Cougars’ big men into formidable run-stoppers.

Two record-breakers depart LB group

The two longest-tenured players in Cougar history said farewell Friday. Pillars in WSU’s lineup across five seasons, linebackers Jahad Woods and Justus Rogers made their 56th and final collegiate appearances in the Sun Bowl.

The two conclude their Cougar careers tied atop the program’s all-time career list for games played.

Rogers has decided to hang up the cleats. He recently accepted a job at an accounting firm in his hometown of Bellevue. Woods, meanwhile, is eyeing the NFL.

A hard hitter with a high motor and WSU’s record-holder in career starts (52), Woods contributed eight tackles versus CMU to improve his season total to 109 – fourth in the Pac-12 and 34th nationally. The fifth-year starter on the weak side totaled 427 stops throughout a distinguished career to cement his status as a top-four WSU tackler of all time.

Replacing 112 games’ worth of football wisdom between Woods and Rogers may seem like a daunting undertaking for WSU, but the Cougars don’t plan on taking much of a step backward at the linebacker position in 2022.

Taking over in the center of Ward’s 4-2-5 defense will presumably be junior Travion Brown, who is expected to be a breakout star next season and has played meaningful reps in 24 games over the past three seasons.

The Cougars achieved a major recruiting victory last month when they signed grad transfer Daiyan Henley, an All-Mountain West performer for Nevada at LB, who compiled 103 tackles in 2021. Henley chose the Cougars and Ward – the Wolf Pack’s DC for the last two seasons – over offers from Southern Cal and Washington.

WSU shouldn’t be undermanned behind Brown and Henley. Former walk-on Kyle Thornton, a sophomore, saw an expanded role on defense this year. True freshman Francisco Mauigoa drew praise from coaches throughout the year and special-teams standout Ben Wilson, a TCU transfer, will apparently return to Pullman next season as a fifth-year senior.

Smoothing out the secondary

At safety, the Cougars are starting fresh. At nickel and cornerback, they’re set up pretty well.

WSU mainstay George Hicks III and grad transfer Tyrone Hill Jr. started at free and strong safety, respectively, in the Sun Bowl. Neither will return to Pullman next year.

The same goes for team captain Daniel Isom, who started over Hill all season before sustaining a year-ending leg injury on senior night Nov. 19 against Arizona.

Sophomore Halid Djibril won a preseason competition for free safety, but entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal recently after missing all but a game and a half this year with a leg injury.

The Cougars might be going into spring camp without all four of the safeties listed on their two-deep at the beginning of this season.

But in filling the holes with ready-made talent, they’re off to a fast start.

Last month, WSU signed junior college transfer Sam Lockett III, a former Utah State player and Spokane native. The Cougars secured a commitment earlier this week from Jordan Lee, who played in 46 games over the last four years at Nevada.

WSU’s nickel position is shored up. Stalwart Spokane product Armani Marsh accepted an extra year of eligibility, and Armauni Archie will return from a season-ending injury.

The Cougars’ cornerback rotation is at least four-deep at the moment.

NFL hopeful Jaylen Watson opted out of the Sun Bowl, but WSU’s corners didn’t slip much. Senior Derrick Langford Jr., sophomore Chau Smith-Wade, senior transfer Kaleb Ford-Dement and junior transfer Chris Jackson combined for a respectable outing in pass coverage. They’re all expected to be back on the Palouse in 2022.

A DB unit prone to lapses in years past finished this season fourth in the Pac-12 in per-game passing defense (215.2 yards).

Second-year safeties/nickels coach Mark Banker has received a fair amount of credit for the turnaround. He’ll be retained on staff. It’s uncertain whether the Cougars will promote interim cornerbacks coach Jordan Malone or shop for a new assistant.

Haberer dauntless in first season

The Cougars’ true-freshman punter from Down Under earned every WSU fan’s respect after Friday’s game, when he revealed that he’d been planting on a broken ankle throughout the back half of the season.

Nick Haberer played through what must have been excruciating pain for six games after breaking his left ankle “and tearing most of my ligaments” against Stanford on Oct. 16. He announced the news Friday afternoon in a tweet, which included two gnarly photographs of his scar and swollen foot.

Had to overcome some adversity this season, breaking my ankle and tearing most my ligaments against Stanford halfway through the season. I appreciate my trainers, my specialist boys and teammates and most importantly Coach Krantz and Coach Mac for helping me get through. pic.twitter.com/tqnIlt7h1F — Nick Haberer (@haberer_nick) December 31, 2021

Cougars teammates, coaches and supporters extended kudos.

“You’re a tough (one) mate,” kicker Dean Janikowski tweeted.

Haberer and Janikowski – a sophomore first-team All-Pac-12 pick – are locked into their specialist roles for years to come.

Special-teams coordinator Kyle Krantz reportedly will not be retained by the Cougars in 2022, and his replacement is uncertain.