The Cougars finally got to play another football game, and it wasn’t much of a game at all. No. 17 USC took the suspense away early en route to its 38-13 victory Sunday evening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Here are three first impressions from the game.

Tough start for Cougars — and the refs

The Cougars had a good drive going on the first possession of the game, and with a fourth-and-one at USC’s 35, coach Nick Rolovich elected to go for the first down. WSU appeared to have it when USC clearly jumped offside before the Cougars threw an incomplete pass. But when the penalty was inexplicably not called, USC took over.

Boy did they take over, taking a 28-0 lead in the first quarter, aided by a pair of interceptions by WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura, who for the first time this season looked like the true freshman that he is.

It’s possible that even if the penalty had been called on USC on the fourth-down play on the first possession, the Trojans still would have rolled. And good teams overcome bad calls. But there is no doubt that had the Cougars ended up scoring a touchdown on that first drive, a different tone would have been set.

No slowing Slovis

USC sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the game averaging a Pac-12 best 323.3 yards passing per game, but the Trojans were fifth in the conference in scoring at 31.7 points per game and struggled to score for much of the game against Arizona State and Arizona in their first two wins this season.

The Cougars put up little resistance against the USC air attack. The Cougars were missing four players in the secondary (one starter, three key backups), but that doesn’t fully excuse the ease with which the Trojans moved the ball, particularly in the first half when the outcome was still in question.

Still a mystery

Who are the Cougars?

The team that played well in the season-opening win over Oregon State and even better in the first half against Oregon? Or the team that was trampled by Oregon in the second half and got blown out by USC?

That there were three weeks in between games makes it even tougher to judge.

How the Cougars play next week against California will be crucial for how Washington State — and its fans — feels about the first season for coach Rolovich.