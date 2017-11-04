Three impressions from WSU's win over Stanford that keeps the Cougs in the thick of the Pac-12 North race

It was fitting to see WSU’s 20 seniors get their storybook ending in their final home game at Martin Stadium. Against No. 18 Stanford on Senior Day, the 25th-ranked Cougars emerged with a 24-21 win that was every bit as entertaining as the 30-28 result between the two teams in Pullman in 2015.

The difference, this time, of course, was that the Cougars pulled out the win. In doing so, WSU completes its first undefeated home season in school history, but more importantly, also keeps pace with UW in the race for the Pac-12 North title.

With the head-to-head win over Stanford, WSU can earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship game if it beats Utah next week and beats UW in Seattle in the Apple Cup on Nov. 25.

Here are three impressions from the game:

1 – Let’s talk about Erik Powell’s ascendance

Erik Powell, the Cougars’ senior kicker, has come a long, long way in his five years at WSU. Powell joined the Cougars as an invited walk-on, but earned a scholarship going into his junior season.

Everyone remembers the disastrous way he started 2016 – missing four-straight field goals and not making one until the fifth game of the year.

Everyone also remembers perhaps the toughest miss of Powell’s career – the potential game-winning 43-yard field goal he pulled wide right in the dying seconds of the WSU vs. Stanford game at Martin Stadium on Halloween in 2015. That loss kept the Cougars from winning the Pac-12 North that year.

So it’s only proper that in we give Powell credit for everything he did to help the Cougars seal a 24-21 win against Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

The three points Powell’s 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, while not quite as dramatic as the one he missed two years ago, ended up making the difference in the scoreline.

Powell also helped save what might have been two kick-return touchdowns with last-man-standing tackles against Stanford’s Cameron Scarlett, who romped through the kickoff coverage team for 30 yards on one return in the third quarter, and 47 yards on a second big return in the fourth quarter before Powell brought him down.

It’s difficult to find a dependable kicker in college football – just ask the Huskies – and this year, Erik Powell is proving to be one of the best in the country. He was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist this week, is now 15 of 18 on field goals this season, and owns a career-long 56-yarder.

Powell now has the same number of career field goals as his jersey number – 46 – and that’s good for fourth-most in WSU history.

2 – WSU’s offense needed a drive like this to (hopefully) get back on track

There are lots of reasons you could pull out to explain why the Cougars entered Saturday having lost two of their last three games. Offensive struggles would be one of them.

Luke Falk and the Cougars’ offense has not looked like its usual efficient self in the last three weeks. Against Arizona, they punted a bunch and put up a bunch of yards, but had too many turnovers and too many offensive misfires to win the game.

The Colorado game was played in typhoon-like conditions unconducive to anyone’s offense, and the California game was just downright dreadful all around.

So the Cougars desperately needed to find some offensive rhythm against Stanford. And that’s exactly what they did on that commanding 11 play, 94-yard game-winning drive that took up 4:56.

Aside from one play – a sack for a loss of four yards – Falk looked comfortable, decisive and efficient on that drive, the Cougars spread the ball around, with five different receivers contributing. Oh, they also mixed in some runs, with James Williams picking up 12 yards and 9 yards to keep the defense honest.

The drive matched another 94-yard one against USC for the longest offensive drive the Cougars have had this year. Perhaps it will give them something to build on going into their final two games.

The Coug offense picked up 430 yards, converted 7 of 16 third downs, and scored on four of their five red zone opportunities. Except for Falk’s pick-six late in the third quarter, this was a decent performance, and it came when it mattered most – with the game on the line.

3 – WSU DC Alex Grinch has Stanford’s number?

Three games is still a smallish sample size, but it sure seems that way, doesn’t it?

Two years in a row now, Stanford has come to battle the Cougars with one of the best running backs in the country.

And two years in a row now, WSU’s defense has shut them down.

In 2016, the Cougars held Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey – the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft – to eight carries for 35 yards. He came into the contest averaging 121.2 yards per carry.

WSU also held Stanford to 296 yards and did not allow an offensive score until the final play of the game, a 42-16 WSU win.

This year, WSU held Stanford running back Bryce Love to a season-low 69 rushing yards on 16 carries. Stanford’s 198 offensive yards were also a season low.

Even in the 2015 game that WSU lost, the Cougars’ defense held its own against the Cardinal. That year, Alex Grinch’s first as defensive coordinator, Stanford had 312 offensive yards and McCaffrey had 107 yards on 22 carries, but was held without a touchdown.

Still, the Cougars hung with the Cardinal.

For whatever reason, WSU’s defense matches up well against Stanford’s old-school pro-style offense. The Cougars have now beaten Stanford twice in a row for the first time in a decade.