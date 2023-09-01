The Cougars enter the 2023 football season with a lot of optimism. Here are five keys to that success.

Greatness at quarterback

Cam Ward was good in his first season as Washington State’s quarterback, but the Cougars need him to be better this year. They need him to be consistently great. Ward, like the team, was up and down last season, playing brilliantly at times but struggling at others. The talent is certainly there, and coaches and teammates have said they have seen great growth in Ward since the end of last season. He seems primed for a big year, and the Cougars need it.

Overcoming losses at linebacker

The Cougars lost most of their top linebackers from last season, to either the NFL or the transfer portal. WSU has proven performers in the secondary and with its edge rushers, but it will look quite different this season at linebacker and defensive tackle. The reports on both groups were very good at fall camp, but will that continue when the games begin? The Cougars’ success could depend on the answer.

Better protection from the offensive line

The protection for Ward broke down way too often last season, with the quarterback left to try to scramble from big trouble. With Ward’s athletic ability, he sometimes made big plays when it seemed he was doomed, but that’s not sustainable play after play. Coaches and players expect the offensive line to be better this season. It needs to be.

Smooth transition for new coordinators

It’s unusual when a coach needs to replace both of his coordinators, but that’s what Jake Dickert had to do, bringing in Ben Arbuckle to run the offense and Jeff Schmedding to run the defense. “Coach [John Stiegelmeier] at South Dakota State used to say it takes a coaching staff three years to get fully on the same page,” Dickert said earlier this year. “I tell our guys: We don’t have three years.” Indeed.

Stay focused amid the noise

Washington State’s football future, when it comes to which conference it will soon play in, remains uncertain as the season begins. Dickert has been very pointed in his opinions on the topic, but players seemed unconcerned at fall camp when asked about the situation, saying they were just focusing on the season.

“The first thing we did is we had a team meeting [when several Pac-12 teams said they were leaving],” Dickert said. “I don’t allow things to fester in any capacity. Let’s talk about it if you have questions. … Here’s the facts. Here’s what happened. Here’s where we’re at today. Are we going to allow this to distract us from the mission that we set out?”