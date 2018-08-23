Former WSU quarterback Alex Brink will take over as the Cougars' new radio analyst for home and away football broadcasts, replacing fellow Cougar record-holder Jason Gesser.

PULLMAN – The Washington State IMG Sports Network is calling an audible in the radio booth this fall.

Former WSU quarterback Alex Brink will take over as the network’s new radio analyst for home and away football broadcasts, The Spokesman-Review learned Thursday, replacing fellow Cougar record-holder Jason Gesser, who had held the position the past four years.

WSU spokesman Bill Stevens confirmed the news Thursday evening.

The change allows Gesser to allocate more time to his primary role at the school as an assistant athletic director for the Cougar Athletic Fund. He was elevated to that position last August after serving three years as the CAF’s director of development/major gifts. New athletic director Pat Chun has cited Gesser as one of the critical figures to the department’s fundraising efforts, which have become more aggressive since Chun was hired in January.

Brink will join fourth-year play-by-play announcer Matt Chazanow in the booth next Saturday when the Cougars open the season at Wyoming. The only WSU quarterback with three Apple Cup wins, Brink has joined the WSU IMG Sports Network for annual Signing Day radio broadcasts over the years and occasionally on Cougar road show segments. The Oregon native has also appeared on TV and radio broadcasts in the Portland area and continues to mentor young quarterbacks as part of the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

Brink played for the Cougars from 2004-07 and is still top three at WSU in pass attempts (1,451), completions (848), passing yards (10,913) and touchdowns. During the 2007 season, Brink passed Gesser to become the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, before Connor Halliday and Luke Falk eventually eclipsed the record.