LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it hasn’t been an optimal postseason.

The Cougars suffered attrition in their coaching staff, attrition in their roster. While balancing those issues, the staffl had to find time for recruiting trips ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which opens Wednesday. They also had to stay sharp for a looming bowl game, against a formidable opponent.

“Through all the chaos of the last few weeks – when that ball is kicked off, it’s time to play ball,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “Once the bowl is kicked off, none of that other stuff matters.”

WSU (7-5) could use some relief in what’s been a tumultuous month. The Cougs are looking to offset the pains of this postseason when they meet Mountain West champion Fresno State (9-4) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue and the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites, which makes sense considering the Cougs’ circumstances.

WSU will rely on backups at a couple of positions after losing two starting receivers and three key linebackers this month. Outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie both hopped into the transfer portal Dec. 5. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, who shared reps at middle linebacker this season, also joined the NCAA’s free-agency frenzy. Outside linebacker Daiyan Henley, an All-Pac-12 first-teamer and unquestionably the Cougars’ most talented player, opted out of the LA Bowl and declared for the NFL draft.

“Even with all the external stuff, when you can focus on the internal love for the game, all that other stuff kinda gets washed away,” said edge rusher Brennan Jackson, a team captain. “That’s been my biggest message to the guys: Keep playing the game and understand that everything’s going to be fine. Everything’s going to balance itself out in the end. Just continue to trust your fundamentals, trust the people that are still here to coach you, because these guys love you.”

Three WSU assistants said farewell to the program recently, leaving WSU with big shoes to fill and not much time to do so ahead of the bowl game. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward took the same job at Arizona State early this month. Edge rushers coach A.J. Cooper left to join the Sun Devils, as well.

The defensive coaching departures shouldn’t cause too much alarm. After all, this is Dickert’s scheme and Dickert has taken over defensive coordinator duties for the bowl game.

Dickert installed the defensive system in early 2020 and coordinated the unit for two years before earning the head coaching gig. Ward introduced a few wrinkles, but WSU stayed largely consistent on that side of the ball in 2022.

“(Dickert’s) transition was like going over one of those small, little road bumps real quick, then you’re back on the road,” Jackson said. “This is his defense that we’re running, how we ran it back in 2020 and 2021. He told us the other day in a meeting that it’s like riding a bike again. He was just so excited and he’s been bringing that energy to practice.”

The more concerning news came on Tuesday, when offensive coordinator Eric Morris abruptly left the team after one season for a head coaching opportunity at North Texas. The Cougars’ offense, a modified version of the Air Raid, is Morris’ system.

Play-calling duties have been handed down to offensive line coach Clay McGuire (ground game) and receivers coach Joel Filani (passing game), both of whom enjoy a deep background in the Air Raid. They played under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the mid-2000s and have experience coaching under “The Pirate,” who pioneered the Air Raid. Morris also hails from Leach’s fruitful coaching tree.

Leach died Monday evening from complications related to a heart condition.

On Saturday, the Cougs will wear helmet stickers honoring Leach, who led a resurgence for WSU’s program during his eight-year tenure as head coach (2012-19).

“We’re excited to honor coach on Saturday,” Dickert said. “… Hopefully, everyone will understand there’s a gravity to the moment. We lost a great ambassador for the game.”

WSU QB Cameron Ward, who has piloted this offense for the past three seasons (two of them with Incarnate Word), will adopt an added level of autonomy and be asked to function as an on-field coach – much like Leach’s QBs during his time at WSU, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.

Ward has been impressive in his first season at WSU, particularly on improvisational plays.

“When your quarterback is one of your hardest workers, I think there’s some real magic to that,” Dickert said. “Cam came to us in January and really built a trust over time with the offense. “… Excited for Cam to go out there once again and compete – he’s an ultimate competitor.”

WSU’s offensive success will likely depend on Ward’s ability to stay under control in an adverse situation and keep clean behind an offensive line that has been shaky this year. The Cougars will count on standout slotback Robert Ferrel and tailback Nakia Watson, who’s riding a hot streak late in the year, to deliver. It’d certainly help if WSU returns senior slot Renard Bell, who is questionable to play.

Another entertaining quarterback will take the stage in Fresno State’s Jake Haener, a senior NFL prospect who is among the nation’s most efficient passers. Haener missed four games early this season due to an injury, but when he returned in October, the Bulldogs found another gear.

“When you talk about purpose and preparation and commitment, I don’t think there’s anyone stronger in those areas than Jake,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. “Jake has been the most disciplined guy I’ve ever been around. He’s just been a blessing. I’m going to miss him.”

Haener sets the pace for a Fresno State offense that boasts a high-powered passing attack, which led the Mountain West and ranks 27th nationally at 269.8 yards per game. The Bulldog passing game shares some similarities with Washington’s aerial attack, which torched the Cougs’ defense last month. UW coach Kalen DeBoer led Fresno State’s program over the past two years, during Tedford’s brief retirement for health reasons.

WSU’s defense, which performed admirably in all but two games this year, is eager to bounce back after a rough showing against the Huskies. Dickert expects the “communication and confidence” of his team’s secondary to improve with the return of senior nickel Armani Marsh, who was sidelined in the Apple Cup with an injury.

“We’re coming with a chip on our shoulder coming off (the 51-33 loss to UW),” WSU safety Jaden Hicks said. “This game will be different.”

Fresno State has won eight consecutive games after starting its season 1-4. Dickert, who spent three years as an assistant at Wyoming (2017-19), has “so much respect for the Mountain West.

“They’re tough, physical. They’re going to be prepared,” he said.