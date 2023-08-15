PULLMAN — Strong safety Jaden Hicks said in 2021, while playing in just one football game for Washington State, that he questioned his ability and wondered if he was good enough to play in the Pac-12.

He would not have predicted then that as a redshirt freshman last season he would be one of the best freshmen in the country, finishing second on the team with 76 tackles, the most among Pac-12 freshmen.

One person who was not surprised by that excellence was Washington State coach Jake Dickert.

“Jaden is good, he’s good,” said Dickert, saying it again for emphasis. “He’s one of those COVID guys that didn’t play his senior year (of high school) that you don’t even know if we could get if he plays (that season). So we knew. We’re like, man.”

Hicks, 6 feet 3 and 212 pounds, played cornerback at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. As a junior, he had 10 pass breakups, and seven interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns.

Even without a senior season, Hicks was offered scholarships by many schools, including Penn State and fellow Pac-12 teams Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

But because of COVID, he could not make official visits. That ended up working well for WSU. That’s because then-Cougar coach Nick Rolovich had coached Jaden’s brother Kalen, also a defensive back, while at Hawaii from 2016-19.

“With COVID and everything, I just had to go with someone who I trusted and obviously Rolo was (at WSU),” Hicks said. “(Rolovich) had been with my brother and they were good friends, so I just went with them.”

Rolovich was fired during Hicks’ first season in 2021, but he had made a connection with Dickert, who had been the defensive coordinator before being named to replace Rolovich.

“Coach Dickert helped me out a lot. He threw me in the fire, in practice and in that game against Portland State,” Hicks said. “So that helped me get used to the tempo and the speed of college football.”

It was a rough beginning, however, in that game against Portland State.

“I got scored on so that really bombed my confidence and I was just mad over that,” Hicks said. “But over time I got better with my confidence.”

That tough redshirt season motivated Hicks to work even harder. He put in more hours, and put extra emphasis on knowing the playbook.

“That’s what really helped me bump up in the depth chart,” he said.

After playing little in last season’s season opener against Idaho, he saw more time the following week in a win at Wisconsin. It was in that game that Hicks said he realized he could compete at the Pac-12 level.

Hicks had three tackles against the Badgers, then became a starter in the final 11 games of the season. He had at least 10 tackles in his first three games as a starter.

That earned him national attention. He was named to the Freshman All-America Third Team by College Football News and was named to the Midseason Freshman All-America second team by the same publication.

Hicks likes that at strong safety he gets to do a bit of everything.

“He fits our scheme perfectly at that strong safety position,” Dickert said. “It’s just a fun position because you run stop, you blitz, you have to cover (receivers) and you get to show all your skill sets. Jaden has all those tools.”

He had one interception, six pass breakups and returned a fumble for a touchdown last season.

Hicks is listed at three pounds more this season than last year, and he certainly looks bigger.

“We always knew he was going to be a big dude and we’ve got to keep him away from eating his way into being a linebacker,” Dickert said.

Hicks is happy where he is, and he likes working with new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

“He has a lot of things I can do to showcase my ability more and play my man coverage,” Hicks said. “I know people look at me, and I’m big so they think I can’t cover, but I can, and I think this year’s defense will be really aggressive and it will really showcase my ability.”

Hicks certainly has a much higher profile at fall camp this year after emerging as a star in 2022. He likes what he sees from the defense and is expecting it to be better this season.

“We’ve built a brotherhood and I think we’re way closer this year, ” Hicks said. “This year it is mainly trying to get the younger guys to be on my level and bring them up so we can all be successful.”