PULLMAN — How good will the Washington State football team be?

The answer to that question will likely be dependent on this one: How good will quarterback Cam Ward be?

Ward arrived at Washington State last season with huge hype after transferring from FCS Incarnate Word after a sophomore year in which he threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns and led his team to a 10-3 record.

It wasn’t quite as smooth in his first season at Washington State, with the Cougars up and down and finishing 7-6. Ward threw for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times.

“I think it was a pretty good season and I was able to contribute in different types of ways,” Ward said. “Probably the biggest thing I’ve learned is that every possession matters in Power Five football. So you need to limit bad execution, turnovers or just missed assignments.”

Ward’s coach and teammates have noticed an increased confidence this year, and Ward said, “I feel like I’m not the same person as when I came here.”

“I feel like I can be in a conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and I’m looking to go prove that this year,” Ward said.

Ward is on the watch list for the Manning Award, which is given to the nation’s top quarterback.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert said the year of experience Ward has at WSU is huge.

“Last year, he was FCS-sensation Cam Ward; now he’s Washington State’s quarterback,” Dickert said. “I think there’s a big difference mentally — how you approach things and reasonable expectations — just going out there and being yourself and playing and developing at a whole new level.

“Cam has NFL aspirations and he’s got NFL talent. My job is to make sure those two things meet.”

Ward often came under heavy barrage from opponents’ pass rush last season, often making big plays when it looked like he would likely get sacked.

That aspect of Ward’s game stood out to new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who has replaced Eric Morris, Ward’s head coach at Incarnate Word and his offensive coordinator last year with the Cougars.

“Cam is magical on the move and off script,” Arbuckle said. “He’s like Houdini back there. You think you’ve got him and then he escapes and that’s an it factor for him. He’s unbelievable at that.”

“It’s ‘Cam, go play your game. I’m going to give you the play and tell you what I want you to do on it. If it’s there, then boom, take it. If not, then go be Cam and go do what makes you great.'”

Arbuckle, at 27, is just six years older than Ward. Both played high-school quarterback in small Texas towns, and both said they clicked instantly.

“We have very similar personalities,” Arbuckle said. “We’re funny, we’re open and we can talk to anyone. From the moment I first called him, it was an easy conversation. When he came in for his initial meeting, he was in here for like an hour and we’re just chopping it up and having a great time.”

Arbuckle said he wondered before meeting Ward how he would accept working with a new young coach after working for three seasons with Morris.

“From the start, there was zero pushback,” Arbuckle said. “He wanted to learn, he wanted to get better and he wanted to understand how my brain works and how I did things. He has been a joy to coach.

“And my favorite thing about Cam is that he’s so sharp. He’s really, really smart and he sees the field. … To be able to help him understand what’s going on on the defensive side, what they’re trying to do to him … just watching him grow with that in the spring and summer and fall camp has been a joy to see.”

Ward played in a run-dominated offense at Columbia High School in West Columbia, a town of less than 4,000 people about an hour southwest of Houston.

As a senior, he attempted fewer than 12 passes per game. No doubt because of that, Ward was lightly recruited and he said when he got his first scholarship offer from Incarnate Word in San Antonio, “I took it and ran with it.”

Ward said he always had faith in himself, and he felt like he measured up well when he competed at elite quarterback camps.

After two years at Incarnate Word, he went into the transfer portal, and this time there were plenty of top schools interested.

“Pullman reminds me of back home,” Ward said. “There’s not a lot to do around there. The people in Pullman, they love their football, and that’s the biggest thing. I came here with coach Morris because I wanted to keep that relationship with him. Then coach Dickert welcomed me here with open arms and the team welcomed me. This is the right place for me.”

Coaches and players are excited to see what Ward can do in his second year as a Cougar. Things will look different this season as Arbuckle wants to throw more deep passes than the Cougars did last year, and tight ends will be a much bigger part of the offense.

“He’s going to bring that aspect to the game,” Ward said of throwing more deep passes, “but the biggest thing he’s bringing me is consistency. He has made me be consistent since he got here. I’ve cleaned up a lot of things that needed to be cleaned up going forward.”

Ward said he likes what he sees from the rest of the offense. It certainly would help if he received better protection from his offensive line, not that Ward had any issues with it last year.

“The O-line has been great, and they were great last year, too,” Ward said. “You know, half of those [46] sacks were probably on me, whether it was me not getting the ball out, or just bad pocket movement, or putting my guards or tackles in a situation to give up a sack.

“So a lot of it was on me, too, but they’ve grown tremendously since last year. They just come to work each and every day. [Center] Konner Gomness is the head of the offensive line, and he motivates those guys day in and day out. I have high expectations for them this year, and they have high expectations for me.”

Washington State sophomore strong safety Jaden Hicks has gotten to watch Ward’s progress from the opposite side of the ball. Hicks likes what he sees.

“I see a big difference,” Hicks said. “He’s matured a lot and just his decision making. Now he’s starting to throw it deep, which he can do, and that’s his strength. Seeing him throwing it deep more and having that leeway to do it, I think is really good for us.”

Dickert and teammates have noticed that Ward has also taken on a bigger leadership role.

“Guys are very open to me and I’m very open with them, and one thing we don’t do as a team is hold stuff from each other,” Ward said. “So if there is something that we feel like teammates need to know, we’re going to tell them. I feel like that’s the biggest thing from last year. We had camaraderie last year but not as much as we do with this group.”

Ward says that when the season starts he will stay away from his phone to avoid social media and outside noise. He wants all his focus to be on leading his team, and if he plays well, there is a good chance it will be a successful season for Washington State.

“Cam is really confident. He’s calm, and he’s really convicted in his role on this team,” Dickert said. “His command is really strong, and I think we put some pieces around him where he’s confident that he doesn’t have to make all the plays. Let’s get these guys the ball in space. Allow them to get some easy yards for him.

“If we can protect him, I feel really strong about the type of year he’s going to have. He’s got all the talent, and it’s all coming together as his fundamentals are so much better. Through the spring, you could see him fighting them. Now it’s more instinctual. I think that’s an awesome place to be.”