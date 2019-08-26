Game 1

Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico State

Pac-12 Networks, 7 p.m.

The Lobos were 3-9 last season and have played in one bowl game in 58 years (in 2017). Should be a good game for the new WSU QB to get some confidence.

Game 2

Sept. 7 vs. Northern Colorado

Pac-12 Networks, 2 p.m.

The Bears from the Big Sky Conference have gone 5-16 the past two seasons. WSU should roll, and get the chance to use a lot of different players.

Game 3

Sept. 13 at Houston

ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

WSU will play in front of the nation against Houston, which fired coach Major Applewhite after a 70-14 bowl game loss to Army. Houston finished 8-5 after a 7-1 start and hired Dana Holgorsen, who coached under WSU coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech.

Game 4

Sept. 21 vs. UCLA

TV/time: TBD

Cougars have won their past two games against the Bruins, but the last meeting was in 2016. Bruins were 3-9 last year in coach Chip Kelly’s first season at UCLA.

Game 5

Sept. 28 at Utah

TV/time: TBD

This figures to be one of the toughest games on the schedule with the Utes entering the season ranked No. 14, but the Cougars have won the past four meetings between the teams.

Game 6

Oct. 12 at Arizona State

TV/time: TBD

Both teams will have an extra week to prepare as they will be coming off bye weeks. Washington State hasn’t played Arizona State since 2016, but the Cougars have won the past two meetings.

Game 7

Oct. 19 vs. Colorado

TV/time: TBD

This is the homecoming game for the Cougars, who have won the past two matchups between the two teams. Colorado has a new coach, Mel Tucker, after Mike MacIntyre was fired during a disappointing 5-7 season.

Game 8

Oct. 26 at Oregon

TV/time: TBD

Cougars have won four straight against the Ducks, tied for their longest winning streak in the series. WSU led 27-0 at halftime last year en route to a 34-20 victory.

Game 9

Nov. 9 at California

TV/time: TBD

WSU will have an extra week to get ready after its second bye of the season, but Cal also has a bye the week before. California won 37-3 in Berkeley in 2017, perhaps the most disappointing season in coach Mike Leach’s tenure at WSU.

Game 10

Nov. 16 vs. Stanford

TV/time: TBD

The Cougars have won their past three games against Stanford, with the last two being decided by three points. Expect another close game.

Game 11

Nov. 23 vs. Oregon State

TV/time: TBD

The Cougars have won the past five meetings against the Beavers, and WSU will likely be expected to make it six straight.

Game 12

Nov. 29 at Washington

Fox or FS1, 1 p.m.

Cougar fans don’t need reminding that Washington has won the past six in the series, mostly in blowout fashion. WSU has piled up a lot of wins the past few years, but can the team finally clear this hurdle?