Washington State is coming off a school record 11-win season, and what’s in store this year.

Here are 10 predictions:

Life after Gardner Minshew will be just fine

Minshew had one of the great seasons in team history in his one year as the starting quarterback, but don’t expect much dropoff. Anthony Gordon was named the starter, and ready if needed is Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud, who has already shown what he can do while compiling more than 11,000 yards of offense at Eastern. The Cougars should once again be one of the top passing teams in the country.

The Cougars will go undefeated at home

WSU will be heavily favored to beat New Mexico State and Northern Colorado at home to begin the season. The Cougars have conference home games against UCLA, Colorado, Stanford and Oregon State. Those certainly aren’t gimmes, and in particular the game against Stanford, but the Cougars will prevail.

100 total points is possible in a matchup of Cougars

The WSU Cougars play the Houston Cougars in a nationally televised ESPN game on Friday night, Sept. 13, and expect a lot of passing and scoring. Former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, known for his passing offenses, takes over a Houston team that scored a lot last season (571 points in 13 games), and also gave up a lot (483). Houston scored 70 in a win over Texas Southern and gave up 70 in losing to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. There will be at least 80 points scored in the game, and it’s quite possible the number could reach triple digits.

Max Borghi will become first Cougar to reach 600 yards rushing and receiving in a season

Borghi rushed for 366 yards and caught passes for 374 yards last season as freshman. He is primed for much bigger things this season and will exceed 600 in both categories this season. James Williams came close last year (566 yards rushing, 613 receiving), but no Cougar has topped 600 in both in the same season.

Travell Harris will return a kick for a touchdown

The freshman established himself as a real weapon returning kicks, with six going for more than 30 yards, including one that he took 100 yards for a score. He should be even better this season, and predicting he will return at least one for a score in 2019.

Cougars will win in Eugene, but lose in Berkeley

Washington State has handled Oregon the past two times it has played in Eugene, but has struggled mightily in its last two games at California (including a 37-3 loss in 2017 after a 6-0 start to the season). We’ll soon find out if those trends continue.

The defense will be better

Leading tackler Peyton Pelluer and star safety Jalen Thompson are among those who aren’t back this season, but defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has plenty to work with in his second season with the Cougars. WSU allowed 358 yards per game last season. Look for that number to come down this season.

Ten players will catch at least 20 passes

The Cougars had 10 players with at least 20 catches last season, a remarkable number, and that will happen again. While it’s tough to stand out with catches being divided among so many, having that much depth at receiver is a great thing to have.

Special teams will win a game or two

Washington State’s special teams could be the best in the conference. Oscar Draguicevich III is the top returning punter in the country, place kicker Blake Mazza should be better as a sophomore after a solid freshman season (10 of 15, with a long of 50 yards) and Travell Harris is a dynamic kick returner.

The Apple Cup will be closer

Not predicting a WSU win in this game until it happens again, but this one will be more suspenseful in the fourth quarter.