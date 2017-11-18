Franks, a junior from Vancouver, Wash., contributed 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists as the host Cougars won 83-62 to improve to 3-0.

PULLMAN – Robert Franks contributed 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.

Franks, a junior from Vancouver, Wash., was subbed out of the game with 3:22 remaining.

“It was just confidence, everybody moving the ball and having rhythm,” Franks said of his big game. “You know once somebody sees it go in, it just got contagious with the team.”

WSU led 35-31 at halftime and shot 53 percent in the second half — with 11 three-pointers. The Cougars finished 15 of 34 from distance.

“I am glad people saw that part of Robo’s game, because he is not just a shooter, he is a complete player,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “If we can get him to continue to come defensively, you know he has a chance to be really special.”

Idaho State was down 61-53 midway through the second half, but the Cougars went on a 17-2 run for a 78-55 lead.

Arinze Chidom added a career-high 14 points for the Cougars (3-0). Flynn, who entered the game shooting 32 percent from the field, sparked the WSU offense with 6-of-11 shooting. Drick Bernstine grabbed nine rebounds for WSU, while freshman Milan Acquaah added eight points and four assists.

“I definitely started to feel a little bit better, still missed a free throw, so just slowly coming back,” Flynn said. “A lot of it is my teammates; they give me confidence every day.”

Balint Mocsan led Idaho State (0-3) with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and Brandon Boyd added seven points.

Boyd averaged 17.5 points coming into the game.

The Bengals have lost their last seven meetings with the Cougars.

Washington State travels to Fullerton, Calif., this week to play in the Wooden Legacy Tournament. The Cougars’ first opponent will be Saint Joseph’s of Philadelphia on Thursday.

Note

• McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points as Colorado beat Drake 86-81 in Lynchburg, Va., to improve to 4-0.