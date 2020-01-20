By

Washington State’s CJ Elleby, a sophomore out of Cleveland High in Seattle, was named the Pac-12 men’s basketball player of the week after leading the Cougars to a home sweep of the Oregon schools. It was WSU’s first conference home sweep since 2013.

Against Oregon last Thursday, the 6-foot-6 forward had 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Saturday, before 10,380 spectators in Pullman, Elleby had 22 points in beating Oregon State.

Elleby leads the Cougars (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring at 18.9 points a game, 7.2 rebounds a game and 1.63 steals a game.

Elleby is the first Cougar to earn the award this season and the first since Robert Franks took home the weekly honor on Feb. 22, 2019.

SOFTBALL

• Washington has announced it will meet the USA National Team in an exhibition on March 12 at 6 p.m. at Husky Softball Park. Team USA will be on an exhibition tour in its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. UW alum Ali Aguilar will be a part of Team USA, while Huskies coach Heather Tarr will join the Team USA coaching staff after the 2020 season at Washington concludes.

GYMNASTICS

Evanni Roberson placed in all four events and won the all-around title as Washington scored 196.275 points to edge Boise State’s 193.975. Roberson tied with teammates Maya Washington and Amara Cunningham for the top score, a 9.925, in the floor exercise. Roberson took second in the beam with a 9.850 on her way to a 39.375 all-around score. Cunningham won the vault with a 9.875.

HYDROPLANE RACING

• The Grand Prix America Hydroplane Racing Series announced it has signed a multiyear deal to race as part of Seafair. The series hasn’t been part of Seafair since 2017. The Grand Prix series bills itself as “North America’s premier supercharged piston-powered hydroplanes.” The series said it expects eight to 10 hydroplanes to race this summer. The Seafair races are July 31 through Aug. 2.

COLLEGE TENNIS

• Washington (3-1) got singles victories from Jack Davis, Brandon Wong, Jack Pulliam and Liam Puttergill in a 4-3 home victory over UC-Santa Barbara (0-2).

From sports-information reports.

