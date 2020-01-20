Washington State’s CJ Elleby, a sophomore out of Cleveland High in Seattle, was named the Pac-12 men’s basketball player of the week after leading the Cougars to a home sweep of the Oregon schools. It was WSU’s first conference home sweep since 2013.

Against Oregon last Thursday, the 6-foot-6 forward had 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Saturday, before 10,380 spectators in Pullman, Elleby had 22 points in beating Oregon State.

Elleby leads the Cougars (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring at 18.9 points a game, 7.2 rebounds a game and 1.63 steals a game.

Elleby is the first Cougar to earn the award this season and the first since Robert Franks took home the weekly honor on Feb. 22, 2019.

SOFTBALL

• Washington has announced it will meet the USA National Team in an exhibition on March 12 at 6 p.m. at Husky Softball Park. Team USA will be on an exhibition tour in its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. UW alum Ali Aguilar will be a part of Team USA, while Huskies coach Heather Tarr will join the Team USA coaching staff after the 2020 season at Washington concludes.

GYMNASTICS

• Evanni Roberson placed in all four events and won the all-around title as Washington scored 196.275 points to edge Boise State’s 193.975. Roberson tied with teammates Maya Washington and Amara Cunningham for the top score, a 9.925, in the floor exercise. Roberson took second in the beam with a 9.850 on her way to a 39.375 all-around score. Cunningham won the vault with a 9.875.

HYDROPLANE RACING

• The Grand Prix America Hydroplane Racing Series announced it has signed a multiyear deal to race as part of Seafair. The series hasn’t been part of Seafair since 2017. The Grand Prix series bills itself as “North America’s premier supercharged piston-powered hydroplanes.” The series said it expects eight to 10 hydroplanes to race this summer. The Seafair races are July 31 through Aug. 2.

COLLEGE TENNIS

• Washington (3-1) got singles victories from Jack Davis, Brandon Wong, Jack Pulliam and Liam Puttergill in a 4-3 home victory over UC-Santa Barbara (0-2).