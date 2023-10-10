A season after winning the Pac-12 tournament, Washington State’s women’s basketball team is expected to play at a high level again.

At least that’s the projection from the Pac-12 preseason media and coaches polls, both of which slotted the Cougars at No. 5. Released Tuesday morning at the conference media day in Las Vegas, the polls predict a slight improvement in conference standings for WSU, which placed seventh in the Pac-12 last season at 9-9.

WSU landed senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and center Bella Murekatete on the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team. Leger-Walker, an Associated Press All-American honorable mention pick last season, averaged 17.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last year. Murekatete, a fifth-year senior, averaged 13.8 points last year.

WSU opens the season against Montana Western on Oct. 29, the beginning of a four-game homestand to kick off the season. The Cougars haven’t released their conference schedule.