VILLANOVA, Penn. – The book is closed on Washington State’s historic season.

Twelfth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast dominated the third quarter en route to a 74-63 first-round victory over WSU at Finneran Pavilion, denying the Cougars their first NCAA Tournament win.

The Eagles (33-3) trailed 32-31 at halftime, but made 11 of 14 attempts from the field in the third quarter to take control. Sha Carter led four FGCU players in double figures with 24 points on 10 of 13 shooting.

The Cougars (23-11) will be disappointed with their early exit, after winning their first Pac-12 Tournament championship and entering the field of 64 with their highest seed.

Leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker scored five points and shot 2 of 10 from the field, before fouling out with just under 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tara Wallack scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds for the Cougars, who shot 40% from the field and made 7 of 25 3-point attempts.

FGCU advances to play the winner of host Villanova and Cleveland State on Monday.