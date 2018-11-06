Utah State beats Washington State is women’s basketball season opener in Pullman.

Hailey Bassett-Meacham scored 23 points as the Utah State women’s basketball team defeated Washington State 72-61 on Tuesday night in Pullman in both teams’ season opener.

The Cougars led 35-32 at halftime and 48-44 after three quarters, but Utah State outscored WSU 28-13 in the fourth quarter.

Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting, but she was 1 for 6 from three-point range.

Ula Motuga scored 15 points for the Cougars, who had 20 turnovers to just 10 by Utah State.

Men’s soccer

Five Seattle Pacific players were named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team. Titus Grant, a sophomore forward from Colorado Springs, was named to the first team. He led the Falcons with 13 goals to rank third among GNAC scorers. Alden Massey, a freshman midfielder who finished the year with six goals and three assists, was rewarded with second-team all-conference accolades. The honorable mention All-GNAC list included a trio of Falcons, all of them defenders: Nik Reierson, Ed Weise and Jose Benavides.

• Western Washington had eight players tabbed for All-GNAC honors, including two first teamers: midfielder Georg Cholewa and defender Stephen Jinneman. Defender Jeremiah Lee made the second team, while honorable-mention accolades went to forward Drew Barker, midfielder Gus Diehl, midfielder Drew Farnsworth, forward Christian Rotter and goalkeeper Brandon Wolter.

Women’s soccer

Washington State junior Morgan Weaver was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week after recording her second career hat trick in a 3-1 win over Washington to extend WSU’s unbeaten streak against the Huskies to 15 games. Weaver’s game-winning goal was the 10th of her career, third most in program history. She finished the regular season second in the conference with 12 goals and first in shots with 91.

Men’s golf

Washington State remains in 17th place after the second day of competition at the Saint Mary’s Intercollegiate at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif. The Cougars are at 31-over 599. Nicklaus Chiam (7-over 149) was the only Cougar to go under par in the second round (70). He sits in a tie for 59th. Daniel Kolar (4-over 146) is tied for 42nd.