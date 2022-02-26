BERKELEY, Calif. — The Washington State women’s basketball team set a program record for most victories in a season in the NCAA era when it beat California 73-67 on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

The Cougars (19-9 overall, 11-6 Pac-12) also set a program record for the most victories in conference play in a season. The previous marks of 18 victories and 10 Pac-12 victories was set by the 1990-91 team.

WSU secured a bye in the Pac-12 tournament for the first time. The Cougars are the No. 3 seed in the event in Las Vegas, behind defending national champion Stanford at No. 1 and Oregon.

WSU will play either sixth-seeded Utah or 11th-seeded Cal on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker of the Cougars scored 21 points and ended the season as the Pac-12 leader in points with 457. She has 10 games this season with at least 20 points, which also leads the conference.

WSU junior Bella Murekatete scored 16 points, freshman Tara Wallack had a career-high 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, and senior Ula Motuga added 12.

The Cougars shot 54.9% from the field and made 66.7% of their three-pointers, connecting on 8 of 12.

WSU led 31-25 at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter. The Golden Bears reduced the Cougars’ lead to 10 points before WSU opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run.

Cal trailed by 22 points with 5:23 remaining before cutting WSU’s lead to 71-67 in the final minute.

Jayda Curry led the Golden Bears (11-12, 1-10) with 19 points.