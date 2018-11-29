Chanelle Molina poured in 28 points and Borislava Hristova added 20 as the Washington State women’s basketball team beat San Francisco 91-61.

PULLMAN — Chanelle Molina poured in 28 points and Borislava Hristova added 20 as the Washington State women’s basketball team beat San Francisco 91-61 on Thursday night.

Molina hit 4 of 5 three-pointers and also had seven assists. She scored 12 points in the second quarter when the Cougars scored a program-record 34 points to take a 61-26 lead into halftime.

Hristova shot 9 for 19 from the field and had six rebounds. Jovana Subasic had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-4).

“It’s great to see them see some success, feel some success, and see when you do the right things in practice and you’re consistently what you need to be sometimes good things happen in a game,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said.

Julia Nielacna scored 21 points for the San Francisco (2-4).

Arizona men win

TUCSON, Ariz. — Chase Jeter scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Arizona Wildcats rolled past Georgia Southern 100-70.

Alex Barcello added a career-best 16 points for Arizona (5-2), capped by the three-pointer that gave the Wildcats 100 points.

Tookie Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (5-2), who lost their second straight after starting 5-0.

Note

• Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame routed 14th-ranked Iowa 105-71 in South Bend, Ind. The game was the final tuneup for the Irish (7-0) before their showdown with No. 2 UConn on Sunday.