In many ways, the tense atmosphere inside the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium was fitting for a Washington State team whose 2020-21 campaign at times resembled an edge-of-your-seat drama flick more than it did a college basketball season.
As was the case with so many Pac-12 games this season – overtime battles against No. 8 UCLA, No. 7 Arizona, Oregon State and USC; not to mention a regulation thriller with No. 5 UCLA – Selection Monday was supposed to come down to the wire for the Cougars, who’ve spent the last month resting nervously on the NCAA bubble.
But a program that waited 30 years to break its NCAA Tournament drought didn’t have to wait long on Monday to learn its fate. The No. 9 Cougars (12-11) will face off against No. 8 South Florida (18-3), the American Athletic Conference champion, in the Mercado Region.
The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT on Sunday and will air on ESPN2.
