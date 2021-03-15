In many ways, the tense atmosphere inside the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium was fitting for a Washington State team whose 2020-21 campaign at times resembled an edge-of-your-seat drama flick more than it did a college basketball season.

As was the case with so many Pac-12 games this season – overtime battles against No. 8 UCLA, No. 7 Arizona, Oregon State and USC; not to mention a regulation thriller with No. 5 UCLA – Selection Monday was supposed to come down to the wire for the Cougars, who’ve spent the last month resting nervously on the NCAA bubble.

The moment @WSUCougarWBB learned they made the 2021 NCAA Tournament field. It’s the Cougars’ first appearance since 1991. A hallmark season will culminate with the Big Dance. pic.twitter.com/Z023TlUOGk — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 15, 2021

But a program that waited 30 years to break its NCAA Tournament drought didn’t have to wait long on Monday to learn its fate. The No. 9 Cougars (12-11) will face off against No. 8 South Florida (18-3), the American Athletic Conference champion, in the Mercado Region.

The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT on Sunday and will air on ESPN2.