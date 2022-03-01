After dominating the Pac-12 Conference on the stat sheets, Washington State’s sister duo of Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker won all-league honors Tuesday.

Charlisse, a sophomore guard, was named to the 10-player all-conference squad for the second straight year after leading the league in field goals made. Krystal, a senior guard who led the league in assists, was an honorable mention selection.

Junior post Bella Murekatete was named the league’s inaugural Most Improved Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honors with Southern California’s Jordan Jenkins.

The league honors cap a historic regular season for the Cougars, who went 19-9 overall to set the program record for most wins in a season in the NCAA era. WSU also set a record for most conference wins, going 11-6 in the rugged Pac-12.

Charlisse, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2020-21, is the fourth WSU player in program history to earn multiple All-Pac-12 accolades in their careers.

She leads the Cougars in scoring this season at 16.3 points per game, fourth best in the Pac-12. She was second in the Pac-12 in minutes played, just behind her older sister.

Charlisse scored 20-or-more points in a league-high 10 games this season, which includes a career-high 30-point performance at Colorado back on Feb. 5. Leger-Walker also scored 10-or-more points in 23 of her 28 games played this season.

The elder Leger-Walker sister concluded her second regular season with the Cougars as the Pac-12’s assist leader for the second straight season.

Murekatete, a 6-foot-3 post, made remarkable strides this season, posting career highs in points (10.3), rebounds (7.3), blocks (1.7) and steals (1.5) this season.

Last season, she averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Spokane native Lexie Hull of Stanford was named to the all-conference team for the third time. She’s a two-time All-Defensive team selection and was recently named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Other honorees were: Player of the Year, Haley Jones of Stanford; Defensive Player of the Year, Cameron Brink of Stanford; Freshman of the Year, Gianna Kneepkens of Utah; Sixth Player of the Year, Quay Miller, Colorado; and Coach of the Year, Tara VanDerveer of Stanford.