PULLMAN – Washington State men’s basketball player Noah Williams is potentially facing two fourth-degree assault charges and two misdemeanors after an alleged altercation with a bouncer at a Pullman bar Thursday night.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said officers were called to Valhalla Bar and Grill at around 8:25 p.m., when they were told by staff members the 20-year-old Williams had attempted to gain entrance to the bar using a fake ID.

Williams, a graduate of O’Dea High School in Seattle, had already left the bar by the time police arrived. A bouncer told the officers he had confiscated the ID, and Williams tried to take it back. While trying to grab the ID, Williams ripped one bouncer’s pocket, and allegedly pushed another into a door, causing some bruising on the bouncer’s arm, Jenkins said.

Officers contacted Williams by phone. He told them he had accidentally grabbed his cousin’s ID while leaving his home, and that he had tried to retrieve the ID from Valhalla bouncers but did not hit anyone. Police said they later ran the ID through their system and did not get a hit, indicating the ID is most likely a fake.

Jenkins said police are referring the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, and asking that Williams be charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, which are classified as gross misdemeanors, and two other misdemeanors – possession of false identification and minor frequenting an off-limits area.

Jenkins said Friday afternoon the case will probably be sent to the prosecutor’s office early next week.

Williams, a Pac-12 honorable mention selection last season, is entering his junior year as a standout guard for the Cougars. He is WSU’s top returning scorer at 14.1 points per game.

A spokesman for the WSU athletic department said coaches are aware of the situation but the department will have no further comment at this time on the ongoing investigation.

Pullman Radio first reported the news.