For the second time this month, COVID-19 issues have postponed a Pac-12 Conference game for the Washington State men’s basketball team.

Because of “recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Arizona State basketball program,” WSU’s game against the Sun Devils, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum, has been postponed the schools announced Tuesday.

According to WSU, “the Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.”

It marks the second straight Pac-12 game the Cougars have had postponed after a Dec. 5 game at Colorado was called off because of COVID-19 developments within WSU’s program. The Sun Devils have had two other games called off, postponing a Dec. 22 contest against Utah and losing a nonconference game against Incarnate Word.

With Thursday’s cancellation, the Cougars will resume Pac-12 play on Saturday in Pullman against Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.