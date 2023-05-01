PULLMAN — On senior night, DJ Rodman announced to a crowd of Washington State men’s basketball fans that he’d be returning to the program in 2023 for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

Less than three months later, Rodman retracted his guarantee.

The forward has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Monday from Verbal Commits.

Rodman appeared in 111 games and made 42 starts over the past four seasons. He averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds per game during his WSU career, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range.

He became a fan favorite, known for his energy and gritty style of play. Rodman did the “dirty work,” battling for rebounds, taking charges and diving on the floor for loose balls.

The 6-foot-6 Rodman was primarily a role player during his first four seasons, but he developed into a key player last season, a team leader and standout defender who could provide a scoring spark.

Rodman started 30 games last season and set career highs in scoring (9.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.8 per game). His three-point attempts doubled from his junior to senior seasons, and he proved himself as a reliable shooter from long range, hitting 51 of 134 (38.1%) attempts. Rodman scored in double figures in 12 games.

Advertising

Rodman told The Spokesman-Review in January that he was unsure whether he’d return to WSU or pursue a professional career. Before WSU tipped off against Oregon on Feb. 19 in Pullman, Rodman grabbed a microphone and said, “I’m coming back for one more year.” The crowd erupted with applause and coach Kyle Smith leaped into Rodman’s arms.

“I’m happy here, so why not come back?” Rodman said after the game.

But in this age of lucrative NIL deals and constant movement in the transfer portal, there aren’t any guarantees. The Newport Beach, Calif., native could still elect to return to WSU, but it’s uncommon for players in the portal to do so.

He’ll certainly draw interest from high-major programs. Rodman is a valuable player on both ends of the floor who boasts experience and a marketable story. He’s the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

DJ Rodman didn’t put up big numbers for WSU, but his leadership and hustle will be difficult to replace. The Cougars have added a promising forward this offseason in Jaylen Wells, a Division II All-American who scored 22.1 points per game last season at Sonoma State.

Rodman is the fifth WSU player to enter the portal since the season ended. Team captain TJ Bamba, the Cougs’ leading scorer last year, transferred recently to Villanova. Center Dishon Jackson signed with Charlotte. Reserve center Jack Wilson is headed to Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still searching for a new home.