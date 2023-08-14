PULLMAN — Kyle Smith had to overhaul his Washington State men’s basketball roster this past offseason. Again.

That’s because for the second consecutive season, the coach saw many key players depart, via the NCAA transfer portal or the NBA draft.

The current roster has six players from Washington, including senior Jabe Mullens, the former Mount Si (Snoqualmie) High School star who is the team’s leading returning scorer (8.4 points).

The last time WSU had more in-state players on the roster was the 2012-13 season, when it had eight. The Cougars might not be able to compete with schools from bigger population bases when it comes to NIL money for prospective transfers, so getting players who value being a Cougar has become a focus.

“I think anyone that’s ever been to Washington State or been around Coug alums or undergrads knows it’s a special place,” said Smith, whose team opens the season Nov. 6 at home against Idaho. “The in-state guys will have friends who go here. There is already a built-in network of people. So we have six [players from Washington]. The goal is to get 13.”

The four top scorers from last season, when the Cougars were 17-17 overall and 11-9 in the Pac-12, are gone. Guard TJ Bamba, the team’s leading scorer last season (15.8 points) who had progressed nicely in three years at WSU, transferred to Villanova.

Advertising

Mouhamed Gueye, a 6-foot-11 forward who averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season. He was drafted in the second round. Guard Justin Powell (10.4 points) declared for the NBA draft, but the junior was not selected.

Forward DJ Rodman (9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) transferred to USC for his fifth season.

The Cougars also lost their top four scorers the previous season — three via the transfer portal and one to the NBA draft.

“There’s no parameters [with the transfer portal], and it makes it tricky,” Smith said. “I think every head coach will tell you their bandwidth is really stretched now, because you’re recruiting for the next season and you’re re-recruiting your team.

“We were really trying to retain as many as we could. We failed miserably, but I think on the flip side, we ended up with a good roster. It’s just a new normal that we have to deal with and to try to get up to speed quickly.”

Smith said he believes the frontcourt will be the team’s strength, and he mentioned three newcomers first.

Advertising

Isaac Jones, a 6-foot-9 forward from Orting who averaged 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season for Idaho, transferred to WSU for his fifth season.

Junior Oscar Cluff, a 6-11 forward from Australia, averaged 18.2 points last season for Cochise (Community) College in Arizona. Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-11 freshman center from Nigeria, is also expected to make an impact.

“All three have tremendous length,” Smith said. “Isaac is a really good scorer, as is Oscar. And then Reuben is rim protector.”

Those three will join returners Andrej Jakimovski, a 6-8 senior forward who started 21 games last season and averaged 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds, and 6-7 sophomore Kymany Houinsou, who started nine games (3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds) and can play guard or forward.

Smith also praised another frontcourt transfer, Jaylen Wells, a 6-8 junior forward who averaged 22.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Division II Sonoma State.

The Cougars will be more inexperienced in the backcourt, Smith said. The coach said he will lean on Mullens, and Joseph Yesufu, a 6-0 fifth-year senior guard who averaged 4.1 points last season for Kansas.

Advertising

“I think Jabe is poised to have another good year, and he’s one of the best shooters in the country,” Smith said. “Joseph Yesufu will help give us leadership and strength, and quickness and explosiveness.”

Another player who will be in the rotation is 6-3 redshirt freshman Myles Rice, who missed last season because of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Freshman guards Isaiah Watts from Seattle and Parker Gerrits from Olympia could earn playing time, too.

Gerrits was the state 4A player of the year last season for Olympia High School. Mullens and fellow teammate Dylan Darling of Central Valley High School in Spokane have also earned that honor.

Gerrits comes from a family with WSU roots and is the type of player Smith is looking for.

“We’re going to lean in on his ability to shoot the ball and his toughness,” Smith said. “We really wanted him. His mom and dad went here. They’re just fully invested. They take holidays and vacations here, so I think the emotional investment is going to be really high in the long term.”

Sponsored

How quickly can this group come together? That is the big question.

“I think we’ll be picked pretty low, because we lost a lot [of talent],” Smith said. “But I think we’ll be all right.”

Note

Smith said he followed the dismantling of the Pac-12 and is eager to see where WSU ends up. “Obviously, it impacts everything. I am just hoping that something gets resolved and we can move forward from there,” he said.