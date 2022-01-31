In coordination with the Pac-12 Conference office, the Washington State men’s basketball’s game at Oregon has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougar program.
The game between the Cougs and the Ducks will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Other basketball
• The GNAC will expand this year’s tournament to all 10 men’s and women’s programs from March 2-5.
The first two rounds of games will be split between SPU and Saint Martin’s. The rest of the tournament will be played at Saint Martin’s.
• Eastern Washington’s Linton Acliese had 20 points but the Weber State men (17-5, 10-1 Big sky) held off the Eagles (11-11, 5-6) 90-84. Eastern’s Angelo Allegri had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Rylan Bergersen scored 17.
Track and field
• Annika Esvelt of Seattle Pacific, who ran the second-fastest 5000 meters in NCAA Division II this season, has been named the GNAC athlete of the week for women’s indoor track and field.
