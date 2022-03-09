LAS VEGAS — For more than eight minutes in the second half of a Pac-12 tournament opener against California, Tyrell Roberts was Washington State’s offensive lifeline.

For more than 3½ minutes, he was the only semblance of offensive life for either team Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The junior guard supplied the first eight points of the second half for WSU and helped buoy the seventh-seeded Cougars during an otherwise bleak offensive stretch, finishing with 14 points in a 66-59 victory over the 10th-seeded Golden Bears.

The Cougars didn’t need much on the offensive end playing against a California team that spent the better part of 40 minutes mired in its own slump, but Roberts delivered the buckets that allowed WSU to cling to a two-possession lead through the second half.

For a stretch in the second half, he was only player on either team delivering buckets of any variety.

Roberts hit a three-pointer two minutes into the half to help the Cougars establish a 13-point lead. Until Jordan Shepherd scored a driving layup at the 16:21 mark, it was the only basket for either team.

“We were a little tight because we came out in the beginning, we had some decent looks and they were physical,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We had some post moves that didn’t go in, they did a good job of keeping us off the offensive boards and Ty finally hit one.”

Roberts hit two more for the Cougars, penetrating to the basket for a layup that made it 37-31 and connecting on a long, stepback three-pointer to make it 40-33 with 13:42 remaining in the half.

Until Andrej Jakimovski made two free throws at the 11:42 mark, Roberts was the only WSU player to score and he was the only Cougar to make a shot from the field until TJ Bamba’s layup with 7:03 left. During a 13-minute stretch where Roberts went 4 for 4 from the field, seven other WSU players combined to go 0 for 18.

Informed of that statistic during a postgame news conference, Smith offered his gratitude to the transfer guard by embracing Roberts behind the podium.

“Coach (Jim) Shaw, our assistant coach, was kind of saying feed the hot hand a little bit,” Roberts said. “You saw I was hitting after my first one, so luckily they were able to go in. I was getting in the paint a little bit, creating, getting to the rack and I was hitting my threes. They were just falling tonight and my teammates just trusted me to keep hitting shots.”

Of Roberts’ 14 points, 11 came in the second half. The junior guard finished 5 for 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from three-point range.

“He’s been playing really well, too, since we had a little chat. A good talk. I told him he’s been doing good all year. He’s really hard on himself,” Smith said. “I said, to not play last year and come from Division II and be a Pac-12 starter, play 30 minutes a game on a winning team, made a ton of threes for us this year, he guards.

“He does a lot of good things and now I think he’s really coming into his own. He scored 14 points on nine shots and picking his spots to drive and stuff like that. I’d say, we’re going to be really good if this thing went to June. We’re still getting better.”

Efe Abogidi scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half as WSU (19-13) will look for its fifth consecutive victory when it faces No. 2-seed UCLA in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Jordan Shepherd scored 19 points to lead Cal (12-20), which has lost five of its past six games. Jalen Celestine had 11 points.

Washington State opened the game on a 9-2 surge on its way to a 32-20 halftime advantage.

Washington State is 2-1 with Smith in the conference tournament, winning in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down the tournament and losing last season in the first round. The victory in 2020 was WSU’s first in the tournament since 2009.