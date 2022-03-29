NEW YORK — The Texas A&M Aggies didn’t shy from expressing their displeasure with the NCAA tournament selection committee, which snubbed the surging team when it revealed its 68-team March Madness field about two weeks ago.

So, the Aggies have been taking their frustrations out on everybody at the NIT.

They prevailed by blowout for the fourth time in as many games at the second-most prominent college hoops tournament, stomping Washington State 72-56 on Tuesday night in the semifinal round at Madison Square Garden.

“They didn’t make the tournament, and that’s really shocking,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We’re proud of what we’ve done (this season), but we’ve got a lot more work to do.

“They didn’t let up the gas. They stepped on our necks and went for it. It was a good lesson for us.”

The Aggies (27-12) have won 11 of their past 12 games, the lone loss in that stretch coming to Tennessee in the SEC championship game. After their first-round NIT win, third-year coach Buzz Williams slammed the NCAA tourney committee for excluding them.

Advertising

Under the bright lights of the Big Apple, they wouldn’t be denied. A&M looked the part of Big Dance qualifier, turning a six-point halftime lead into a 15-point buffer after four minutes out of the break when Hassan Diarra completed a momentum-turning, four-point play.

The advantage had grown to 27 at the 9:30 mark as the Aggies flowed downcourt and distributed the ball cleanly to pile up highlights at the basket and befuddle the Cougars’ zone defense. A&M was shooting 80% from the field at the midway point of the second half.

“They didn’t miss,” WSU guard Tyrell Roberts said. “They were getting to the rack, which is what they do. They were making contested and-1s, tough 2s. … They just went on a run and we weren’t taking care of the ball.”

Top-seeded A&M totaled a staggering 58 points in the paint against just 16 for the Cougars (22-15). As they are wont to do, the undersized Aggies slashed to the basket with remarkable efficiency, fueling their offense with firm perimeter.

“We were able to run a bit in transition,” Aggies guard Quenton Jackson said. “We played with energy and the shots happened to fall. Throughout the game, we tried to stay aggressive (against) their zone and wanted to attack while they were flat-footed.”

The Cougars didn’t have the consistency to keep up with A&M and extend their best season in a decade.

Advertising

WSU put one player in double figures in Roberts, who totaled 14 points. Post Efe Abogidi added nine and 10 rebounds for a WSU team that shot 34.5% from the floor and 7 of 29 from deep — 3 of 17 after halftime. The Cougars’ leading scorer, senior point guard Michael Flowers, was held to five points on 2 of 12 (0 of 5 from 3).

Jackson (18 points), Henry Coleman III (16) and Manny Obaseki (14) all shot 50% or better for the Aggies, who doled out 15 assists on 32 field goals.

Based on the first-half statistics, one may have assumed that the contest was an early runaway in favor of A&M.

The Aggies torched WSU on dribble-drives, blowing past the Cougars’ perimeter defenders for a dozen layups in a choppy opening half. They outscored WSU 26-4 in the paint before the break, opening an 11-point lead with 2:00 remaining until the half with seven straight makes on penetration plays.

The Cougars appeared uneasy on offense for extended stretches in the first and committed 10 of their 17 turnovers — they had coughed the ball up a total of six, nine and eight times in their past three games, but seemed out of sorts against a nationally notable Aggie defense that prides itself on pressure.

Despite a considerable advantage in length, WSU couldn’t establish an edge in the frontcourt and relied on three-pointers to keep the deficit manageable. The Cougars were choppy at best offensively but pesky defensively, enough to close within six points at intermission.

“They were just able to live (inside) and against our zone, too,” Smith said. “We were kind of fortunate to be down six. They were probably mad at themselves for not being up 20.”

BOX SCORE